Brewers: Might need lineup upgrade to end postseason misery

"Those guys all took big steps forward," manager Craig Counsell said. "And they want that label, I think, of what they've earned this year, and they deserve it. And I think they're not going to stop trying to go to the next place."

That pitching was good enough to help the Brewers roll to a division title without much hitting. The Brewers ranked 27th out of 30 MLB teams in batting average (.233), though they were 12th in runs scored (738).

Atlanta exposed the shortcomings of Milwaukee's lineup and left the pitching staff with little margin for error. When Atlanta's Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking homer off All-Star closer Josh Hader in the eighth inning of Game 4, the Brewers couldn't respond.

But they accomplished enough to believe they can put themselves back in contention next season.

"We're going to focus on next year and come back," Tellez said. "We're always going to be a force here."

Struggling Yelich

The most obvious way for the Brewers to boost their lineup is for 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich to regain the form he showed his first two years in Milwaukee.