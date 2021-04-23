Brewers: Marisnick stars as Cubs pound Brewers for 4th straight win

CHICAGO — Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.
Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back nicely after a rough start against Atlanta.
Milwaukee had won three in a row. Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers’ offense.
Wong finished with three hits in his first game since April 8. He had been sidelined by an oblique injury.
Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson (2-2) departed with right knee discomfort after throwing just 11 pitches.
After Contreras grounded out, Kris Bryant and Rizzo doubled and Báez singled before Anderson was replaced by Josh Lindblom. Marisnick added a three-run double and Hoerner capped Chicago’s six-run first with an RBI double.
Rizzo and Báez hit consecutive homers in the second, and Marisnick added another solo drive in the fourth. Contreras hit his sixth homer off Angel Perdomo in the sixth.
The Brewers gave up 17 hits Friday after allowing 15 hits and three runs during a three-game sweep at San Diego.
In that sweep, Brewers relievers combined for 15 strikeouts over 10⅓ scoreless innings, including 11 over 4⅓ in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory.
“The bullpen guys did a really nice job (against the Padres),” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “They’ve picked each other up, which is a great thing.”
Brent Suter earned his first victory of the season Wednesday, striking out four in 1⅓ scoreless innings, his second consecutive outing without allowing a run.
He was followed by right-hander Devin Williams, who struck out two while also working a second consecutive scoreless outing as he continues to look more and more like the NL Rookie of the Year winner from 2020.
Trainer’s room
Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell said OF Christian Yelich (lower back) won’t be back Saturday, the first day he is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list. … Milwaukee made room for Wong (left oblique strain) by placing utility player Jace Peterson (left thumb) on the injured list.
Cubs: RHP Shelby Miller (low back strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from the team’s alternate site. Ryan pitched two scoreless innings.