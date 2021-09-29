Brewers lose Williams

Devin Williams, one of the best relievers in baseball and a key cog on a Brewers team that recently clinched the NL Central, won’t be part of his team’s playoff push. That’s because he had a few too many brews and punched a wall on Sunday night.
Williams and team president David Stearns spoke to media on Wednesday. Stearns said that Williams hid the injury from the team until Tuesday, when he tried to pitch and realized he couldn’t. Team doctors told Williams on Wednesday that he would need surgery that would knock him out for the rest of the season, although Stearns said there was a small chance he could return if Milwaukee made the World Series.
The Brewers clinched the division with an 8-4 home win over the Mets on Sunday. That’s where the trouble started for Williams.
“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” the pitcher said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated, upset and punched a wall. That’s how it happened,” he said. “I’m pretty upset with myself, there’s no one to blame but me. ... I know how big of a role I play on this team.”
Williams had an electric beginning to his MLB career last year, garnering MVP and Cy Young votes and winning the National League Rookie of the Year. He has a 2.50 ERA in 58 appearances this year.
“I didn’t initially think it was going to be that serious. ... Wasn’t able to throw through it,” a visibly upset Williams said Wednesday.
Boxing
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves.
The eight-division world champion and Philippine senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring.
“I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing,” the 42-year-old said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement.”
Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision. He won 12 world titles and is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes.
His retirement from boxing followed a disheartening defeat to Yordenis Ugas in Paradise, Nevada, on Aug. 21. The younger Cuban boxer beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision, retaining his WBA welterweight title. It was Pacquiao’s first fight in more than two years.
Basketball
The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.
Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, must have lockers as far away from vaccinated players as possible, and must stay masked and at least 6 feet away from all other attendees in any team meeting.
Further, unvaccinated players will be “required to remain at their residence when in their home market,” teams were told in the draft of the rules, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. They will also need to stay on team hotel properties when on the road. In both cases, there are limited permissible exceptions — such as going to buy groceries, taking children to school and the like.
And unvaccinated players also will not be permitted to visit “higher-risk settings,” the NBA said, such as restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues and large indoor gatherings.
The league is working with the National Basketball Players Association to finalize the protocols, but some details were agreed upon weeks ago — including provisions where unvaccinated players will be tested on all practice, travel, team activity and game days. Fully vaccinated players will not be subject to testing, with very limited exceptions.
Fully vaccinated players — the category that at least 90% of the league falls into — will largely be back to business as usual. Unvaccinated players will be given coronavirus rapid tests on days where teams are practicing, traveling or having similar team events, plus they will need lab-based tests on game days.
Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago on Tuesday.
She averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots to earn her first MVP award. Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel. Phoenix center Brittney Griner garnered the other first-place ballot and finished a distant second. Breanna Stewart of Seattle was third, followed by Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Washington’s Tina Charles.