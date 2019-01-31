The Houston Astros filled an opening in their rotation, agreeing to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with 32-year-old left-hander Wade Miley.
Miley could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. Miley already has passed the physical needed to finalize the agreement, but the deal was not immediately announced by the Astros on Thursday.
Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole head a rotation also projected to include Collin McHugh and possibly Brad Peacock.
Dallas Keuchel became a free agent after the World Series and remains unsigned.
Miley was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts and 80⅔ innings for the Milwaukee Brewers last year.
He agreed to a minor league contract in mid-February, made three starts at Class AA Biloxi, then joined the Brewers in early May. He went on the disabled list with a strained oblique after just two starts and did not return to the Brewers until July 12.
Miley had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts — in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, he walked leadoff batter Cody Bellinger, then was replaced by right-hander Brandon Woodruff in an unusual strategy employed by Brewers manager Craig Counsell.
Miley earned $2,743,011 last year, which included a prorated share of his $2.5 million salary and $700,000 in performance bonuses based on innings and starts.
An eight-year major league veteran who was an All-Star in 2012, Miley is 71-76 with a 4.26 ERA. He also has pitched for Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016) and Baltimore (2016-17).
- Nolan Arenado produces big numbers whether he steps into the batter’s box or up to the negotiating table.
The All-Star third baseman and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $26 million deal to avoid arbitration on Thursday, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
He and his side met with Rockies owner Dick Monfort and general manager Jeff Bridich to hammer out the historic deal.
Josh Donaldson set the previous mark at $23 million with Toronto last season. The 27-year-old Arenado was set to pass that record even if he went to arbitration. Arenado asked for $30 million earlier this month, while the Rockies offered $24 million.
Arenado becomes eligible for free agency after the 2019 season and figures to be the top player on the market next offseason.
- AL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani has been medically cleared to resume full strength training on his right arm following Tommy John surgery, although he will not be ready to hit for the Los Angeles Angels by opening day.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler provided a positive update Thursday on the recovery of his two-way star, who had surgery Oct. 1.
The Angels expect Ohtani to be their designated hitter at some point in 2019, but he will not be active when the Angels open the regular season in late March, Eppler says. Ohtani is not expected to pitch again until 2020.
Golf
Harold Varner III overcame an early bogey with three straight birdies, moving himself in position to tie for the lead.
He got it with a long putt and a dab on the loudest hole in golf.
Varner snaked in a long birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, capping off a 7-under 64 to tie Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas for the first-round lead at the Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Varner set off the rowdiest roars of the afternoon with his 31-foot putt at the hole turned into a stadium, celebrating with the dab toward the sky.
Playing in pristine conditions before storms are expected to hit this weekend, Fowler and Thomas made their way around the desert layout without finding much trouble.
Martin Laird and J.T. Poston were a shot back at 65 and four players shot 66, including two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. Another 16 players shot 67 on a day when 70 players were under par.
College basketball
The NCAA banned Missouri’s football, baseball and softball programs from the postseason for a year and placed the entire athletic department on probation Thursday after a two-year investigation revealed academic misconduct involving a former tutor.
The penalties mean the Tigers’ highly regarded football team won’t be eligible for the SEC title game or a bowl game this fall, while their baseball and softball programs will not be allowed to participate in the SEC Tournament or the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA also trimmed scholarships amid other punishments.
Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright vowed that the school would appeal “this harsh and inconsistent decision,” a back-and-forth process that could take several months.
Hockey
Center Antoine Vermette retires as one of the best faceoff specialists of his generation.
Vermette announced he was calling it a career after 14 NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks. The 36-year-old from Quebec won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015 and most recently played for the Ducks, but he didn’t sign with a team after becoming a free agent last summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.