Brewers: Lighter Garcia proving his worth in crowded outfield

"I'm focused on using my hips, trying to have balance and be early (at the plate)," García said. "When I'm early, I have a really good chance to hit the ball hard. That's what we're working on. Be early, be on time and be loose. Don't try to do too much."

García isn't speculating how many games he may end up playing this season. But he appreciates how the Brewers are adding more talent.

"Hopefully if everybody stays healthy, everybody can play a lot of games," Garcia said. "There's a lot of things that can happen during the season. I don't know. The only thing I want is for everybody to stay healthy. That's the best. If everybody stays healthy, I think we will have a special team."

That's the message Counsell is sending to each of his outfielders.

"I've told all of them that the problem we want is that you all are playing so well that we've got issues trying to figure out who's going to play," Counsell said. "I can guarantee if that's the case, there will be a lot of wins on the board, we'll be sitting in a pretty good spot and understand there's a real big purpose ahead of us."

MLB note

Ender Inciarte's attempt to win a starting job in the Atlanta Braves' outfield is temporarily on hold as he recovers from a thumb injury.