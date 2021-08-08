Brewers: La Stella's hit in 8th gives Giants 5-4 win over Milwau

LaMonte Wade put the Giants ahead for good in the 11th with a one-out single that scored Austin Slater. Belt followed with a two-run shot over the right-field wall. Kris Bryant capped the rally with an RBI double.

All four of the Giants’ 11th-inning runs came off Sal Romano (0-1) in his Brewers debut.

Belt also hit a solo shot in the fourth and has three homers over the last two nights. Bryant and Buster Posey both had three hits.

Jake McGee (4-2) pitched the bottom of the 11th with a 9-5 lead and was credited with the win after allowing only one run on Lorenzo Cain’s two-out single. McGee wasn’t supposed to pitch Saturday but got pressed into duty when the game reached the 11th.

The Brewers were one out away from a 2-1 victory when Tommy La Stella hit a ninth-inning drive that fell in front of right fielder Avisaíl García at the warning track. La Stella was credited with a triple that scored Bryant from first.

García backed up until he was in front of the wall and took a few steps to his right to track down the fly, but never touched the ball as he reached for it.

La Stella’s hit foiled Brent Suter’s hopes of earning his first career save at the age of 31.