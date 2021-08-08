Brewers: La Stella's hit in 8th gives Giants 5-4 win over Milwau

MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders.
Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris.
La Stella’s single up the middle off Brad Boxberger (4-3) in the eighth scored Brandon Crawford, who had punched a roller into left against the shift and legged it out for a double.
Belt also homered twice, including in the 11th inning, in the Giants’ 9-6 win Saturday.
He has four home runs over three games since he came off the injured list Thursday.
Tony Watson (4-3) picked up the win for the Giants, who have the best record in the majors at 71-41. Zack Littell earned his first save of the season.
Reliever John Curtiss entered in the sixth for Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson, who left with a 3-1 lead because of cramps in his left calf.
Giants starter Johnny Cueto retired the first 10 batters before he walked Christian Yelich and gave up a two-run homer to Omar Narváez in the fourth.
Jackie Bradley Jr. singled in the fifth, took second on Cueto’s errant pickoff throw and scored on Kolten Wong’s base hit to put the Brewer up 3-1.
Note
The Giants reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the paternity list, recalled RHP John Brebbia from Class AAA Sacramento, optioned IF/OF Thairo Estrada to Sacramento and designated for assignment RHP Aaron Sanchez.
Trainer’s room
Giants: Belt was in a pinch-hitting role because he’s coming back from right knee inflammation.
Brewers: Yelich was back in the starting lineup for the first time since July 25. He was out until Saturday because of COVID-19.
Saturday’s game
SAN FRANCISCO 9, MILWAUKEE 6, 11 INNINGS: The Giants delivered another improbable come-from-behind victory by displaying the tenacity that has enabled them to produce the best record in baseball.
Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning to help the Giants beat the Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night.
Trailing 2-1 with two outs in the ninth, the Giants tied it with a bizarre RBI triple and ended up scoring eight runs over the final three innings. San Francisco had to use nine different pitchers.
The Giants were playing their third straight extra-inning game. They tied the game with a two-out rally in the ninth, then bounced back after blowing a three-run lead in the 10th.
LaMonte Wade put the Giants ahead for good in the 11th with a one-out single that scored Austin Slater. Belt followed with a two-run shot over the right-field wall. Kris Bryant capped the rally with an RBI double.
All four of the Giants’ 11th-inning runs came off Sal Romano (0-1) in his Brewers debut.
Belt also hit a solo shot in the fourth and has three homers over the last two nights. Bryant and Buster Posey both had three hits.
Jake McGee (4-2) pitched the bottom of the 11th with a 9-5 lead and was credited with the win after allowing only one run on Lorenzo Cain’s two-out single. McGee wasn’t supposed to pitch Saturday but got pressed into duty when the game reached the 11th.
The Brewers were one out away from a 2-1 victory when Tommy La Stella hit a ninth-inning drive that fell in front of right fielder Avisaíl García at the warning track. La Stella was credited with a triple that scored Bryant from first.
García backed up until he was in front of the wall and took a few steps to his right to track down the fly, but never touched the ball as he reached for it.
La Stella’s hit foiled Brent Suter’s hopes of earning his first career save at the age of 31.
Milwaukee couldn’t turn to All-Star closer Josh Hader, one of several Brewers on the COVID-19 injured list.
Posey hit a two-run single through a drawn-in infield and Brandon Crawford drove home a run with a sacrifice fly to help the Giants grab a 5-2 lead against Miguel Sánchez in the 10th.
Luis Urías cut the margin to 5-4 by starting the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer to center off Jarlin García. One out later, Willy Adames also sent a García pitch over the center-field wall to tie it.
The Brewers carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth because Woodruff pitched six strong innings and Tyrone Taylor broke out of his slump.
Woodruff struck out eight and allowed six hits, one run and one walk.
Taylor went 2 for 5 with a triple and scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. Taylor had been 0 for 20 in his last six games before Saturday.