Brewers: Keston Hiura remains mired in batting slump

MILWAUKEE — On a day when the Milwaukee Brewers’ bats sprung to life for the first time this season, one was noticeably absent.

While the Brewers combined for five home runs — including two each by Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor — in their 10-7 loss to the Tigers on Monday, Keston Hiura went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, digging even deeper into a frustrating, season-long slump that seems to have only gotten worse since coming back from a temporary demotion to Class AAA Nashville last month.

“He has not had a good night since he’s been back,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee hoped playing in a lower-pressure setting such as Nashville, along with some time away for a mental break, would help him recover from an abysmal start that saw him bat .152 with just one home run and 32 strikeouts in 89 plate appearances.

At first, the move appeared to work. Hiura returned home to California, where he spent time with his mother who is undergoing chemotherapy, then reported to Nashville where he hit .438 with six doubles, three home runs and a 1.433 OPS over nine games.