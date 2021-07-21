Brewers: Keller, Royals complete season sweep of Brewers with 6-3 win

MILWAUKEE — Nicky Lopez hit a bases-loaded, tiebreaking double, Brad Keller earned his first win in over six weeks and the Kansas City Royals completed a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 win on Wednesday.

On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City’s first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations at the stadium came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud.

The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away.

Jorge Soler added a towering homer in the eighth inning as the Royals continued their improbable season-long mastery of the Brewers.

The Brewers lead the NL Central and the Royals are last in the AL Cen tral, yet Kansas City won all four meetings this year. The Royals swept a two-game series in Kansas City on May 18-19 and won 5-2 at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Keller (7-9) struck out six and allowed three runs and two walks in 6⅔ innings to pick up a win for the first time since June 4. Keller had gone 0-5 with two no-decisions over his last seven starts, though he’s pitched well in his three July appearances.