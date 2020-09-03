Brewers: Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers' 6-game streak

"It's definitely one I'll remember for the rest of my life, for sure," Peterson said. "I kind of put that one up there with my first career homer, really, with everything going on back home, being away from the family and just kind of doing it for Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and that whole Calcasieu Parish and Cameron Parish."

Milwaukee finished a 10-game homestand by going 6-4 as it matched its biggest comeback in a victory this season. The Brewers trailed 5-1 in a 6-5 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 27.

The Tigers' control problems led to the end of their longest winning streak since the summer of 2016, when they reeled off eight straight victories.

"I have to go back and, you know, probably watch some things and see if the strike zone was tight," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "It looked like a lot of close pitches, catchers from both sides were holding pitches, framing them, and we weren't getting them, and they weren't either. It was both ways, you know, and it is what it is. You've got to adjust to the umpire's zone, and we didn't do too well with that."

Eric Yardley (2-0), Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined to pitch four innings of no-hit relief after Brewers starter Adrian Houser gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings.