Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 4⅔ innings, allowing three runs and four hits in his fourth start and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3 Wednesday at Goodyear, Ariz.
Hanley Ramirez had a two-run single and Jose Ramirez doubled and singled.
Keston Hiura, Milwaukee’s top prospect, hit his third home run, a three-run shot off Bauer, and Roberto Perez homered for the first time. Chase Anderson gave up four runs, five hits and two walks in four innings.
ATHLETICS 12, CUBS 11: Opening-day starter Jon Lester gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 2⅔ innings at Mesa, Ariz., raising his ERA to 9.53. Anthony Rizzo hit his second home run.
Nick Hundley hit a solo homer and Khris Davis added a two-run double for Oakland. Mike Fiers gave up five runs and eight hits in 3⅓ innings.
- Reliever Pedro Strop has a strained right hamstring, eliminating the likely candidate to close at the start of the season as Brandon Morrow recovers from elbow surgery.
Strop, a 33-year-old right-hander, felt a hamstring issue on his last pitch on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, his second appearance of spring training. An MRI on Monday revealed a mild strain. The Cubs said Strop is able to play catch but will not participate in game-related drills during the next week.
CARDINALS: St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez will begin the season on the injured list as the two-time All-Star tries to work his way back from shoulder weakness.
Martinez will not appear in exhibition games. He is to throw on flat ground for the next week before moving to a mound.
WHITE SOX: Chicago optioned top prospect Eloy Jimenez to Class AAA Charlotte in a widely anticipated move. By keeping Jimenez in the minors for 20 days, the optional assignment will count and Jimenez would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season.
Iditarod
Pete Kaiser won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race early Wednesday, throwing his arms over his head and pumping his fists as he became the latest Alaska Native to claim victory in the iconic competition.
Kaiser, 31, crossed the finish line in Nome after beating back a challenge from the defending champion, Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom.
Ulsom was about 40 minutes behind Kaiser and made up ground in the final 77 miles (124 kilometers) to Nome but couldn’t overtake him. Ulsom placed second, coming across the finish line before Kaiser could get his picture taken on the winner’s podium.
Kaiser’s winning time was 9 days, 12 hours, 39 minutes and six seconds. Ulsom finished the 1,000-mile (1,600 kilometer) race 12 minutes after Kaiser.
Kaiser greeted Ulsom under the finish line and shook his friend’s hand.
It’s the first Iditarod victory for Kaiser in his 10th attempt.
College basketball
No. 5 Duke will be the last ACC team to take the court for the league’s tournament this week and the anticipation will be heavy.
The No. 3-seeded Blue Devils headed to Charlotte on Wednesday, a day ahead of their ACC tournament quarterfinal against Syracuse at 8 p.m. Thursday night, with a healed Zion Williamson in tow.
The ACC’s player of the year hasn’t appeared in a game since his left shoe famously ruptured, causing a right knee sprain, in the early seconds of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20.
He’s been day-to-day ever since and Thursday is the day he’s expected to finally return to play for the Blue Devils (26-5).
Auto racing
NASCAR announced the finalists for its 2020 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday, and for the second year in a row, there’s a surefire headliner to count on.
Four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon was inducted in 2019, and in his first year of eligibility, three-time champion Tony Stewart figures to follow his old rival into the Hall.
In addition to his three titles at NASCAR’s highest level, Stewart won 49 races and now co-owns Stewart-Haas Racing.
Stewart is one of six new nominees this year, joined by Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal, and Red Vogt. Bonnett, who died in a practice crash before the 1994 Daytona 500, won 18 Cup races during his career, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600s in 1982 and 1983.
A panel of media members, NASCAR representatives, and track representatives will select the next five-person Hall class on May 22. That class will be inducted in February, before the start of the 2020 NASCAR season.
