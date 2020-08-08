Brewers: Having no answers for blazing Bauer

Bauer fanned six of the first seven batters he faced and had 11 strikeouts through five innings. He allowed a solo homer to Logan Morrison with two outs in the fourth.

The Reds extended the lead by two runs in the sixth on Castellanos' seventh homer of the season.

The addition of Castellanos has been a major boost for the Reds, Bell said.

"He's determined to win," Bell said. "Offense is important to any player, but what's most impressive is that he cares as much, if not more, about his base running, defense and about being a good teammate."

Struggling Christian Yelich hit a two-run, opposite field blast in the eighth off Reds reliever Lucas Sims to cut the margin to 8-3.

Lauer, making his first start for Milwaukee, gave up five hits and six runs in three innings.

Notes

OF Avisail Garcia sat out after being hit on the forearm by a pitch in Thursday night's game against the White Sox. "He's just sore," manager Craig Counsell said. "Everything has checked out. He's just not feeling good enough to play. I think we are fortunate, to be honest with you." … OF/1B Ryan Braun, who is on the injured list with an infected right index finger, went through a hitting workout on Friday.

