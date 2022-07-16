 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY RECAP | Giants 8, Brewers 5

Brewers: Hader melts down in blown save

  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-ending grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and the Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to stun the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Friday night.

Josh Hader 2022 h/s

Hader

Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walk-off, three-run homer to Minnesota’s Jose Miranda in the ninth inning. The All-Star closer failed to retire a batter in that one.

“Right now it’s everything,” Hader said. “I feel like I’m trying to feel things that I don’t need to. I lost that aggressiveness that I normally have. I just have to chalk it up and move on.”

Hader (0-4) again had trouble keeping the ball in the park.

Joey Bart started the comeback in the ninth with a leadoff home run. After pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores flied out, Darin Ruf connected to make it 5-4.

People are also reading…

Austin Slater followed with his fourth hit of the night and Hader hit Yermin Mercedes with a pitch before Thairo Estrada’s bloop single loaded the bases.

Yastrzemski then drilled the first pitch he saw from Hader to center field, with Estrada pumping his fists in celebration before the ball even cleared the fence.

Mike Yastrzemski 2022 h/s

Yastrzemski

“I was just ready for a fastball, ready to get something in the zone," Yastrzemski said. “I just wanted to get it to the outfield and hoped that we could get one run in to tie the game. It was nice that it worked out that way.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell noted that Hader's best pitch can sometimes be his downfall.

“He’s lived with a great fastball; hitters know that a fastball’s coming,” Counsell said. “He’s not making a lot of pitches right now. He’s searching to make pitches. Location is obviously an issue, that’s number one. We’ve got to get to work and help him out.”

It’s the first time this season the hard-throwing lefty has allowed home runs in back-to-back appearances.

“The good thing about Josh is that he has the right mindset for that closer’s job and he understands that role so well,” Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff said. “It’s a hard game, stuff happens. I know he’s upset. He’ll be just fine.”

LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered for the Giants, who have won five of seven. Sam Long (1-2) got three outs for the win.

Andrew McCutchen 2022 h/s

McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen continued his surge at the plate with a three-run double for the Brewers. McCutchen is batting .323 (43 for 133) with 22 RBIs in his last 34 games after a 1-for-40 slump.

Woodruff matched his career high of five walks and pitched with runners on base most of the game, but repeatedly worked out of trouble. He allowed two runs and five hits with four strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Good and bad glove work

David Villar turned in a pair of defensive gems in the third inning to highlight his second consecutive start at third base for the Giants. Villar made a leaping grab of Jonathan Davis’ sharp liner, then followed with a barehanded grab and throw for the out on Willy Adames’ slow grounder. Villar was also charged with an error in the sixth when he cut in front of shortstop Brandon Crawford and dropped Kolten Wong’s popup.

In the way

Wong reached on an infield single leading off the third when Wade and Giants starter Alex Wood collided near first base line trying to make a play. Wood grabbed the ball with his glove and reached over a crouching Wade to attempt the tag, but couldn’t get close enough.

Trainer's room

Brewers: Christian Yelich, who scored the winning run Thursday as a pinch-runner, was back in the starting lineup batting leadoff after missing three games with back tightness.

Refer

MORE ONLINE: For more coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers series against the San Francisco Giants, go to journaltimes.com/sports.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News