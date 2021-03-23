Brewers: Hader happy with more defined ninth-inning role

“That’s a pitch I always had, but it’s never been consistent,” Hader said. “Same with the slider. The slider was more of a priority once I made it to the big leagues, to get that tuned-up and consistent. And I feel like I was in a good spot last year with that slider, so I was able to put more focus on that changeup. This year I was able to use it in games and see how it plays out with lefty and righty hitters. I’m excited about it. Hitters can’t just sit on one pitch now.”

Baseball notes

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross selected Kyle Hendricks to start on opening day last season, and it worked out quite well.

He sees no reason to make a change this year.

Ross announced Tuesday that Hendricks will get the ball when the Cubs begin the season against Pittsburgh on April 1 at Wrigley Field. The right-hander tossed a three-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day last summer.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of talent,” Ross said. “I feel like Kyle, his resume, his leadership, his poise, all that goes into being the opening-day starter, just the extra, kind of, pomp and circumstance that goes with opening day, especially this coming year as well, every arrow points to Kyle.”