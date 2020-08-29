 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brewers: Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1
0 comments
Brewers 9, Pirates 1

Brewers: Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

  • 0
Manny Pina headshot

Pina

MILWAUKEE — Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Friday night.

Burnes (1-0) gave up three hits and walked one as the Brewers bounced back after dropping six of their previous eight games. They were swept in a three-game series at Pittsburgh last weekend.

"Today I think definitely was the best I've commanded the baseball," Burnes said. "All four or five pitches, I was able to throw them where I wanted to. I made very few mistakes tonight."

Gyorko hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings for his sixth career multihomer game. His last one came against the Brewers on May 1, 2017, when he was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ryan Braun and Jacob Nottingham also homered for the Brewers. JT Riddle connected in the seventh for Pittsburgh.

Braun hit a three-run shot to left in the third on a 3-2 pitch from left-hander Derek Holland. The 2011 NL MVP joined Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Robinson Cano as the only active players with at least 800 extra-base hits.

The only player to collect more extra-base hits for the Brewers is Hall of Famer Robin Yount with 960 from 1974-93.

"He's been a guy that's absolutely hammered left-handed pitching," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's been a trademark. ... When I remember the prime of Ryan's career — I'm getting nostalgic with Ryan right now — this is what he would do. If there was a left-handed starter in the game, he was going to deliver a big hit. It's cool to see it tonight."

Braun said he hoped this game could spark another late surge for the Brewers. The team is seeking its third straight playoff berth but is only 14-17 after Friday's victory.

"We had a really good hitters' meeting today," Braun said. "We kind of viewed today as the start of our September. We've been very successful obviously (in September) the last few years. We've been really able to flip that switch and be at our best down the stretch. For us, I think we recognize that starts today."

Gyorko gave the Brewers a rare early lead with a two-out drive just inside the left-field foul pole in the first. The Brewers had been outscored 17-3 in the first inning before Friday.

After Braun's blast extended the lead to 4-0, Nottingham crushed a 0-2 pitch to left-center in the fourth for his second career homer. Nottingham had been called up earlier in the day to replace catcher Manny Piña, who went on the injured list with torn meniscus in his right knee.

Notes

The Brewers released utilityman Brock Holt and designated reliever Justin Grimm for assignment. Holt had been designated for assignment last week.

Trainer's room

Brewers: Piña will miss at least the rest of the regular season. He hurt his knee while sliding back to first on a pick-off attempt Thursday. "When I touched the base, I knew right away that something happened with my knee," Piña said. "I left the game and didn't feel too much pain after the game, but when I was back in my apartment trying to sleep, it was very painful." Counsell said Piña would undergo surgery but might be available for the postseason if Milwaukee gets there.

+4 
Jedd Gyorko

Gyorko
+4 
Corbin Burnes h/s

Burnes
+4 
Ryan Braun mug

Braun
+4 
Craig Counsell, Brewers manager

Counsell

At The Plate

TEAMS: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

WHEN: 1:10 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Miller Park, Milwaukee

TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin

RADIO: WTMJ (AM 620)

PITCHERS: Pittsburgh LHP Steven Brault vs. Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed
Local News

Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

WATCH HERE: Not long before a young man who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests was accused of killing two people and injuring a third, video shows law enforcement giving the man water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.” Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets.

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News