Brewers: Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Braun said he hoped this game could spark another late surge for the Brewers. The team is seeking its third straight playoff berth but is only 14-17 after Friday's victory.

"We had a really good hitters' meeting today," Braun said. "We kind of viewed today as the start of our September. We've been very successful obviously (in September) the last few years. We've been really able to flip that switch and be at our best down the stretch. For us, I think we recognize that starts today."

Gyorko gave the Brewers a rare early lead with a two-out drive just inside the left-field foul pole in the first. The Brewers had been outscored 17-3 in the first inning before Friday.

After Braun's blast extended the lead to 4-0, Nottingham crushed a 0-2 pitch to left-center in the fourth for his second career homer. Nottingham had been called up earlier in the day to replace catcher Manny Piña, who went on the injured list with torn meniscus in his right knee.

Notes

The Brewers released utilityman Brock Holt and designated reliever Justin Grimm for assignment. Holt had been designated for assignment last week.

Trainer's room

Brewers: Piña will miss at least the rest of the regular season. He hurt his knee while sliding back to first on a pick-off attempt Thursday. "When I touched the base, I knew right away that something happened with my knee," Piña said. "I left the game and didn't feel too much pain after the game, but when I was back in my apartment trying to sleep, it was very painful." Counsell said Piña would undergo surgery but might be available for the postseason if Milwaukee gets there.

