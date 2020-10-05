Brewers GM Stearns: Payroll "uncertain" in '21 due to virus

“That’s part of the process that we have to go through as an organization — determining how best to evaluate what was such a unique season, such a different environment and such a competitive landscape.”

Stearns cautioned there’s no guarantee everything’s back to normal next season due to the pandemic.

“We don’t know how packed ballparks can possibly be next year,” Stearns said. “We don’t know what sort of access players may or may not have to their customary video libraries and in-game video access and video rooms. So, many of the same variables that came into play this year in some respects may still be around next year, and we have to recognize that.”

The Brewers capitalized on the expanded 16-team postseason format to reach the playoffs for a third straight year, something they’d never accomplished before in franchise history. But this playoff appearance wasn’t quite the same as the other two.

Milwaukee went 96-67 in 2018, won the NL Central title and was a game away from its first World Series berth since 1982. The Brewers were 89-73 last year and lost in the NL wild-card game. This year, the Brewers were never above .500 all season, finished 29-31 and got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three wild-card series.