The Milwaukee Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesús Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.
The Brewers are getting right-handed reliever Jake Faria, according to multiple reports.
Aguilar was an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the NL Central champion Brewers. But the 29-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season and eventually lost playing time.
Aguilar is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year.
The 26-year-old Faria has a 2.70 ERA in seven games for Tampa Bay.
INDIANS: The Cleveland Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope helps them catch the Minnesota Twins.
Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from San Diego. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds.
Bauer's exit comes three days after the quirky right-hander angrily threw a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City. Bauer called the act "childish." It was a final straw for the Indians, who pulled off the stunning trade to help their playoff push and beyond.
In landing Puig and Reyes, who have 49 combined homers this season, the Indians plugged a power gap in their lineup.
ATHLETICS: The playoff-contending Oakland Athletics have acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds, filling out a rotation that also could have left-hander Sean Manaea back soon.
Oakland dealt outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to Cincinnati. The Reds are sending Oakland $2.1 million to offset much of the $3,225,806 remaining in Roark's $10 million salary.
The A's began the day a half-game out of the second AL wild-card spot.
Roark lasted a season-low 3⅓ innings during Cincinnati's 11-4 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. He is 6-7 in 21 starts with a 4.24 ERA and can become a free agent after the season.
Manaea struck out eight in six innings of a rehab start at Triple-A this week. He's likely to get one more rehab start before being activated. He had shoulder surgery last September.
DIAMONDBACKS: The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired rookie right-hander Zac Gallen from the Miami Marlins for minor league shortstop Jazz Chisholm.
Gallen, who turns 24 on Saturday, is 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since making his major league debut June 20. Gallen pitched at North Carolina and was a third-round draft choice by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016
Chisholm, 21, was rated the Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect by MLB.com. He batted .204 with 18 homers and 13 stolen bases this season for Double-A Jackson. The native of the Bahamas is a career .253 hitter in the minors with 53 homers in 292 games since 2016.
ASTROS: Martin Maldonado is on the move for the second time this month.
The Houston Astros acquired the veteran catcher from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Tony Kemp. The Cubs got Maldonado from the Kansas City Royals earlier in July.
The 32-year-old Maldonado has started 74 games behind the plate this year. He also spent time in Houston last year, playing 41 games for the Astros.
The 27-year-old Kemp was designated for assignment Friday. He hit .227 in 66 games for the Astros this year.
According to mlb.com, The Astros have acquired six-time All-Star right-hander Zack Greinke and cash from Arizona for prospects.
RANGERS: The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro.
Chicago will send the Rangers $750,000 as part of the deal to cover part of the $1.5 million remaining in the $4.65 million salary for Jones, who is on the injured list after surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. He is not expected to pitch again this season.
Texas also will get $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment for 2019-20.
Jones had a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season before going on the injured list April 27. His contract includes a $3.75 million club option for 2020 with a $1.25 million buyout.
The 19-year-old Jarneski is in the Arizona League, and the 22-year-old Castro in the Dominican Summer League.
PHILLIES: The Phillies bolstered their outfield for the final two months of the season by acquiring Corey Dickerson, a reigning National League Gold Glove winner, in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Phillies will send a player to be named and international bonus pool money to Pittsburgh. They made room on the 40-man roster for Dickerson by designating minor-league outfielder Dylan Cozens for assignment.
Dickerson, a left-handed hitter, is batting .317 with a .931 OPS this season in 43 games. Against right-handers, Dickerson is hitting .333 with four home runs. The 30-year-old will be a free agent after the season.
NATIONALS: The Washington Nationals have acquired right-hander Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays in an effort to improve their shaky bullpen.
Washington sent minor league right-hander Kyle Johnston to Toronto ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline for Hudson, who will become a free agent at the end of the season.
The 32-year-old Hudson is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 45 games for the Blue Jays. He has a 3.92 ERA in 355 games over nine major league seasons.
Washington's bullpen has been a weak point on a team with a strong starting rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. The Nationals signed Trevor Rosenthal in the offseason to become a setup man for closer Sean Doolittle but ended up releasing him because of persistent control issues. Rosenthal now pitches for the Detroit Tigers, with Washington still paying his $7 million salary.
BRAVES: Reliever Mark Melancon has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball since the All-Star break.
Now, he’s reportedly headed to the Braves as the San Francisco Giants completed a deal to send their former closer to Atlanta minutes ahead of the trade deadline.
According to The Athletic, the Giants are receiving pitching prospect Tristan Beck and right-handed reliever Dan Winkler in return, but it’s possible they’ll also get some salary relief as they owe Melancon roughly $18 million through the end of the 2020 season.
In his last eight games, Melancon has logged 9⅔ innings and surrendered just four hits while allowing one run and striking out 10. In 116 games over parts of three seasons with the Giants, Melancon posted a 3.67 ERA and recorded 15 saves.
