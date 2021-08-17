Brewers: Gear up for steady diet of Cardinals WEDS

MILWAUKEE — With nearly 75% of their schedule complete, the Milwaukee Brewers have seen plenty of their National League Central Division opponents.
Through their first 119 games, the Brewers have faced the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds 16 times apiece and played the Pittsburgh Pirates 19 times. The only divisional rival the Brewers haven’t seen much of this season is the St. Louis Cardinals, with the teams playing just six games and last meeting in mid-May.
That is about to change. On Tuesday, Milwaukee opened a three-game series at Busch Stadium, and the two teams will play 13 times over the final six weeks of the season.
“We’re going to become very familiar with them,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
St. Louis was a preseason favorite to win its second division title in three seasons, especially after adding slugger Nolan Arenado to an offensive group that included Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and top prospect Dylan Carlson, with pitchers like Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty anchoring the Cardinals’ starting rotation.
Instead, due in part to injuries to Mikolas and Flaherty, St. Louis goes into the series 10 games back of Milwaukee in the Central. Thanks to a recent surge fueled by Flaherty’s return, the Cardinals have won six consecutive games to get back into the NL wild card race.
“They’re getting healthier and they made some trades for some veterans at the deadline in the rotation,” Counsell said. “It sounds like we’re going to face a couple guys that are back from injury that are good pitchers, so it’ll definitely be a challenge.”
The Reds emerged as the Brewers’ primary challenger in the Central and pulled within five games of first place before Milwaukee swept four games from the Cubs, then took two of three from the Pirates over the weekend.
The Cardinals, though, have the best chance to challenge the Brewers simply because of the schedule, which includes seven meetings over the final two weeks of the season.
That means the Brewers can’t take their lead for granted.
“Any team that’s not in first in the division is going to be looking to play that first-place team to get some games back,” left-hander Eric Lauer said. “That’s kind of where they’re at and we’re trying to make sure teams don’t catch up.”
The Brewers go into this week’s series with their top three starters scheduled to pitch. Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.23 ERA) was up first in a matchup against longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright (11-6, 3.27 ERA).
Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26) and Flaherty (9-1, 2.65) are the scheduled starters Wednesday and Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.18) is slated to pitch Thursday. St. Louis hasn’t named a starter for the series finale.
Milwaukee’s starters will be tasked with neutralizing Arenado, who has eight home runs and a .906 OPS since the All-Star break — including a 1.101 mark and five home runs over his past 11 games.
Goldschmidt, meanwhile, is batting .320 in 13 August games with a home run, 13 RBIs and a .793 OPS. A .325 career hitter against Milwaukee, he’s gone 4-for-21 in five games against the Brewers this season.
“It’s a great team,” left-hander Brent Suter said. “They’ve got a really good lineup, some good pieces out of the bullpen and in the starting rotation for sure. So, yeah, they’re a good team. We’re going to have our hands full for sure. But, you know, it’s a great challenge.”
The Brewers and Cardinals have split their six meetings to date, with each team winning two games on the other’s home field. Milwaukee outscored the Cardinals 24-20 in those contests.
The teams split their 10-game season series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
MLB notes
Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday.
The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.
The Padres signed Arrieta to add depth to their injury-plagued rotation. Chris Paddack (left oblique strain) and Yu Darvish (back tightness) are on the 10-day injured list.
San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said Arrieta was put on the team’s taxi squad after joining the team in Denver for the start of a three-game series.
“We need quality innings, we need pitches, we need an opportunity to win games,” Tingler said. “With all of his experience, everything he’s done, we need some quality innings these last seven weeks and we think he can be part of that solution.
“A great opportunity to pitch, to pitch well, and pitch for a winning team. We’ll see how the next couple of weeks line up but it’s a great opportunity for both sides.”
The Cubs released Arrieta on Thursday, a day after he allowed eight runs in four innings against Milwaukee and mocked a reporter for wearing a mask during his postgame interview.
Arrieta went 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts for Chicago, a disappointing return to the team for which he had his greatest success. He is 115-90 with a 3.93 ERA over 12 seasons with Baltimore, Chicago and Philadelphia.
He won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and had another superb season in 2016, helping the Cubs to a drought-busting World Series title.
“If he was throwing the ball really dominant we would have never had this opportunity,” Tingler said. “Change of scenery, a little bit of a chance of fresh air and an opportunity to win down the stretch.”
- The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the parents of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park.
Attorney Richard Mithoff said the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential. The Astros organization had no comment, according to a team spokesman.
State District Judge Michael Gomez appointed an attorney Monday to make an independent review of the girl’s needs and interests before the judge approves the settlement, Mithoff said. The attorney was to present those findings in two to three weeks, Mithoff said.
The girl, who is now age 4, suffered a skull fracture and brain injury and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said. However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication gradually, and she hasn’t had a seizure in 22 months, he said.
Her prognosis has been difficult to define, he said, but her parents were hopeful about her future for a normal life.
The girl’s injury was among the foul ball incidents that prompted all Major League Baseball teams to extend protective netting farther down the foul lines to protect fans.