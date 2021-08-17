Brewers: Gear up for steady diet of Cardinals WEDS

“They’re getting healthier and they made some trades for some veterans at the deadline in the rotation,” Counsell said. “It sounds like we’re going to face a couple guys that are back from injury that are good pitchers, so it’ll definitely be a challenge.”

The Reds emerged as the Brewers’ primary challenger in the Central and pulled within five games of first place before Milwaukee swept four games from the Cubs, then took two of three from the Pirates over the weekend.

The Cardinals, though, have the best chance to challenge the Brewers simply because of the schedule, which includes seven meetings over the final two weeks of the season.

That means the Brewers can’t take their lead for granted.

“Any team that’s not in first in the division is going to be looking to play that first-place team to get some games back,” left-hander Eric Lauer said. “That’s kind of where they’re at and we’re trying to make sure teams don’t catch up.”

The Brewers go into this week’s series with their top three starters scheduled to pitch. Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.23 ERA) was up first in a matchup against longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright (11-6, 3.27 ERA).