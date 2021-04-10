 Skip to main content
Brewers: García HR, 5 RBIs; Brewers end Cards' 4-game win streak, 9-5
Brewers 9, Cardinals 5

Garcia drives in five, Hiura hits homer in road as Milwaukee snaps

Brewers Cardinals Baseball

Milwaukee infielder Keston Hiura celebrates on Saturday after hitting a three-run home run during the Brewers' 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at St. Louis.

 JEFF ROBERSON, Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 9-5 on Saturday, ending the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

García’s two-run homer off Carlos Martínez gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

His five RBIs marked his most since he drove in six on May 20, 2017 as a member of the White Sox.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (1-1) allowed runners in each of his five innings and was pulled after walking Yadier Molina to begin the sixth. Houser was aided by double plays in the second and third innings and he struck out Paul DeJong to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Martínez (0-2) gave up three runs in five innings. The right-hander has allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings this season.

Austin Dean hit a three-run homer in the Cardinals eighth. It was his first home run since Sept. 26, 2019 when we played for Miami.

Molina had three hits.

Notes

Justin Williams advanced to third base in the sixth after reaching on an error that scored the Cardinals’ first two runs. Williams was then hit by a line drive off Tommy Edman’s bat. Williams thought he was in foul territory, but plate umpire Alan Porter ruled Williams was on fair side of the base line and called him out, ending the inning. The play was not reviewable.

  • Nolan Arenado’s first-inning double extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching Roger Maris (1967) for the longest hitting streak for a new Cardinal.
  • Coming into Saturday’s game, Brewers starters had a combined ERA of 2.35, second in the National League and third in baseball. Milwaukee’s starters also lead MLB with a 0.70 WHIP, a .143 opponents’ batting average and 49 strikeouts. On the other hand, the Brewers’ offense is last among the 30 teams with a .510 OPS and 10th in the NL with 20 runs scored.

Training room

Brewers: Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, selected IF/OF Jace Peterson from the alternate training site and transferred RHP Bobby Wahl (right oblique) to the 60-day IL.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill was removed from the game after hitting into a double play in the second inning due to right groin tightness and was replaced by Dean. ... LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (back) will throw an extended game with about 90 pitches at the team’s alternate training site on Sunday and could join the club on its next road trip beginning April 16.

Up next

LHP Brett Anderson (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start for the Brewers against Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 1.80 ERA) on Sunday. Anderson is 1-3 with a 3.32 ERA in four career starts against St. Louis, while Ponce de Leon allowed just one run in five innings while earning the win at Miami on Monday.

Avisaíl García

García
Keston Hiura Brewers h/s

Hiura
Adrian Houser, Brewers

Houser
Kelton Wong Brewers h/s

Wong

At The Plate

TEAMS: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

WHEN: 1:15 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

TELEVISION: Bally

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM)

PITCHERS: Milwaukee LHP Brett Anderson (0-1) vs. St. Louis RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0)

