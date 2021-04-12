Brewers: Freddy Peralta no longer just a fastball pitcher

As are the results.

His ERA, which jumped from 4.25 as a rookie to 5.29 in 2019, dropped to 3.99 last season. His strikeout rate climbed each season, from 11.0 per nine innings in 2019 to 18.0 through two appearances this season.

Since making his debut in May 2018, Peralta’s 12.26 strikeout rate is the fourth-best in baseball, trailing only Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer.

“The work is just really, really good,” Hook said. “Freddy’s been in this. He’s himself out on the mound. You’re seeing an attacking guy that’s not hair-on-fire and I think that he’s very comfortable with what he’s doing. And with that freedom, I think we’re going to continue to see success.”

Against the Cubs, Peralta allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts over five scoreless innings. He did allow four walks (and three in his two-inning debut against the Twins on Opening Day) but the ability to keep hitters guessing has allowed him to limit the damage of those free passes.

“I have more room, more space where I can go,” Peralta said. “It’s different.”