Brewers: Feed off coach's ejection, beat Indians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLEVELAND — Andy Haines used his mouth to fight for the Brewers. They used their bats.

Unleashing a verbal tirade not meant for children's ears, Milwaukee's batting coach got ejected and the Brewers followed with a four-run seventh inning on the way to beating the Cleveland Indians 7-1 on Friday night.

Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in the four-run outburst and hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

With the score tied 1-1, Hiura doubled home Luis Urías off reliever Phil Maton (2-1) to trigger the seventh, and the Brewers scored two more in the inning when Indians first baseman Carlos Santana didn't stop Christian Yelich's bases-loaded chopper and the ball rolled into the outfield.

But Haines kick-started the Brewers' big inning.

With Milwaukee's Jacob Nottingham batting, Haines objected to a called strike and screamed toward plate umpire Jerry Meals with a series of expletives that could be heard in every corner of empty Progressive Field. Haines even came out of the dugout before manager Craig Counsell intervened.

Inspired by their coach's fervor, the Brewers followed with a single and double before Santana's costly misplay. Ryan Braun also delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the inning.