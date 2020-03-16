Brewers: Dealing with a nasty curve

As of Sunday, nobody in the organization had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Stearns said the team has been administering tests under protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which require certain symptoms and contacts.

“We’re following all CDC protocols and at this point, we’re very comfortable that no one in our camp has tested positive for COVID-19,” Stearns said.

How players will be paid and how transactions will be handled during this hiatus is still being negotiated between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Options for how to compensate and provide for minor league players, who traditionally aren’t paid until their seasons begin, are still being evaluated.

For the time being, almost all of Milwaukee’s minor league players have returned home with a select few, most of them younger, international players who might be at greater risk for exposure by returning home, remaining in Phoenix.

“We’re working through what the next couple of weeks will look like for them,” Stearns said.