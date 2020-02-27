Brewers: Counting on Keston Hiura for offensive production

PHOENIX — Keston Hiura gave Milwaukee a lift when he was called up in mid-season last year.
His reward is more responsibility in a new-look Brewers offense this season.
Following the departures of Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas as free agents, manager Craig Counsell and the Brewers are counting on a full season from the 23-year-old to help avoid a drop a the plate.
“I’m excited about this year, I have a lot of stuff to work on and am looking forward to being able to accomplish those goals this year,” Hiura said.
Hiura debuted May 14 and hit .303 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 84 games to help the Brewers return to the postseason for the second straight year.
Milwaukee drafted him ninth overall in 2017 out of UC Irvine despite a right elbow injury that prevented Hiura from playing in the field that season. He batted .442 in his junior year.
He bounced back with a strong 2018, returning to second base, and was selected MVP of the Arizona Fall League, an award previously won by the New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña.
“For me it was about getting as many ground balls and as much live action as I could,” Hiura said. “I was fortunate enough to do well in that and to be able to learn from other players as well, make new friendships.”
While Hiura is considered to be one of the top young hitters, his defense has lagged. He committed 16 errors as a rookie despite playing roughly half of the season.
“Keston’s working hard, the work’s been productive and we just go to keep doing it,” Counsell said. “We got a really nice program laid out for him, he gets it, he’s 100% on board with it.”
Hiura appreciates the support from his manager, who played mostly second base during his 16-year big-league career.
“He’s been a great teacher, a great mentor for me,” Hiura said. “Showed me a lot of tips on what to do, how to improve my game, the kind of things he used to do when he was playing. He’s been a big help for me, getting a different perspective on not only fielding but the game in general.”
Notes
- According to reports, the Brewers and starter pitcher Freddy Peralta, 23, have reached agreement on a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension with two club options that would bring the total value of the contract to $30 million.
The extension would lock in Peralta’s services through all three of his arbitration-eligible seasons and, if the Brewers exercise both their options, keep him with the team through the 2024 season.
The Brewers did not comment on the report and a spokesperson said there would be no confirmation Wednesday. But manager Craig Counsell said Peralta would be on the major league roster to start the season, though whether that will be as a starter or reliever is yet to be decided.
“He’s a big league player for us,” Counsell said. “We said, ‘Freddy, we don’t know if it’s going to be in the rotation or the bullpen. You’re probably likely to make starts for us this year. But it’s going to be in the big leagues.’”
Originally signed as an international free agent by the Seattle Mariners in April 2013, Peralta came to the Brewers in exchange for first baseman Adam Lind in December 2015. Peralta made his big league debut in memorable fashion on Mother’s Day 2018 when he was called up from Class AAA Colorado Springs to replace Chase Anderson, who’d fallen ill, against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
With his mother in attendance, Peralta took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with 13 strikeouts.
Peralta finished the season with a 6-4 record and 4.25 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts), then added three more scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
Peralta started the 2019 season in the rotation but inconsistency and command issues led to him bouncing back and forth between the rotation and bullpen. In 39 appearances (eight starts), Peralta was 7-3 but had a 5.29 ERA. He struck out 115 in 85 innings.
To combat those struggles, Peralta spent the offseason working on adding a slider to his arsenal and used it effectively while pitching in the Dominican Winter League, bolstering his confidence heading into the new season.
“He’s got things to still add,” Counsell said. “There’s things to learn. There’s strength to add. More ways to get better for a player his age. That’s what he’s always shown. He’s performed in the big leagues at times; it’s kind of been flashes.
“But there’s been big enough stretches where he’s performed really well, so I think we always get excited about those players and realize there’s more to come.”
- After five years pitching in Korea, Josh Lindblom got the start for the Brewers and struck out three over two innings, allowing a run on two hits in a 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Josh Hader struck out the side in an inning of relief. Justin Smoak had two hits and Chad Spanberger doubled.
Brandon Crawford singled and homered and Evan Longoria doubled for the Giants. Jeff Samardzija worked a two-inning start, giving up a hit and a walk.
Avisaíl García made his spring training debut with the Brewers on Monday, playing five innings. He drew a walk in his first trip to the plate, then grounded out to third. García, who played for Tampa Bay last season, is expected to get most of the playing time in right field, with Christian Yelich in left and Ryan Braun mostly at first base.