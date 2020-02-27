Brewers: Counting on Keston Hiura for offensive production

While Hiura is considered to be one of the top young hitters, his defense has lagged. He committed 16 errors as a rookie despite playing roughly half of the season.

“Keston’s working hard, the work’s been productive and we just go to keep doing it,” Counsell said. “We got a really nice program laid out for him, he gets it, he’s 100% on board with it.”

Hiura appreciates the support from his manager, who played mostly second base during his 16-year big-league career.

“He’s been a great teacher, a great mentor for me,” Hiura said. “Showed me a lot of tips on what to do, how to improve my game, the kind of things he used to do when he was playing. He’s been a big help for me, getting a different perspective on not only fielding but the game in general.”

Notes

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

According to reports, the Brewers and starter pitcher Freddy Peralta, 23, have reached agreement on a five-year, $15.5 million contract extension with two club options that would bring the total value of the contract to $30 million.

The extension would lock in Peralta’s services through all three of his arbitration-eligible seasons and, if the Brewers exercise both their options, keep him with the team through the 2024 season.