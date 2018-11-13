Just as his team came up short for the World Series, Craig Counsell came up short in National League Manager of the Year voting
The Milwaukee Brewers’ manager finished second to Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves. For Snitker, it was a reward for a 63-year-old baseball lifer who has spent 42 seasons with the Braves. He thought back to how he returned to the minor leagues in 1986, 1991 and 2004 after stints on the staff of the big league Braves.
“Hey, I’ve been recycled three times from the major leagues as a coach,” he said. “Everything that I’ve been through I think has prepared me better to understand what these guys go through and what this job entails.”
Snitker received 17 firsts, nine seconds and one third for 116 points, the only manager picked on every NL ballot. Counsell was second with 11 firsts and for 99 points. Colorado’s Bud Black was third with 41 points.
Atlanta went 72-90, and then improved to 90-72 this year, when the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game Division Series.
Bob Melvin of the Oakland Athletics was the AL winner. He previously won the award with Arizona in 2007 and Oakland in ‘12.
His A’s went 97-65, a 22-win improvement over 2017, even with a $68.6 million payroll when the season began. They overcame a 34-36 start to go a big league-best from June 16 on, even though Jharel Cotton, A.J. Puk, Sean Manaea, Kendall Graveman, Brett Anderson, Andrew Triggs and several other starting pitchers got hurt. They lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game.
- Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is among the homeowners who lost their house in Southern California’s wildfires.
Kapler told The Athletic his ex-wife and two sons lived in the Malibu house and evacuated last week. A friend sent him photos over the weekend showing only a steel staircase remained of the property, about a mile from the Pacific Ocean.
Kapler moved to Philadelphia after the Phillies hired him last October, but kept the house for his family.
College football
The College Football Playoff rankings held steady at the top, with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan an unchanged first four from last week.
The third rankings of the season were drama-free Tuesday night after every top-10 team won last weekend. In fact, the selection committee’s entire top 10 stayed the same, the first time that has happened in the five seasons since the CFP was born.
With three weekends left until the final selections are made on Dec. 2, Georgia was fifth and Oklahoma was sixth. LSU, Washington State, West Virginia and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.
UCF moved up one spot to No. 11 and remained the highest-ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences. The Knights on Saturday play Cincinnati, which is ranked or the first time by the selection committee this season at No. 24.
Tennis
Sometimes no practice makes perfect — for Roger Federer anyway.
After cancelling his training session a day earlier, Federer produced a much-improved performance to get his campaign for a seventh ATP Finals title back on track with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dominic Thiem on Tuesday.
Having lost his opening round-robin match to Kei Nishikori, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was still some way from his fluent best but dropped just six points on serve and took advantage of a wayward display from Thiem to break twice in both sets.
“(It) was not about my forehand or my backhand or my serve or anything,” Federer said. “I guess it was my head. For that sometimes you need a break.”
With a 1-1 record in round-robin play, Federer will likely need to defeat Kevin Anderson on Thursday to improve his 14-1 record of reaching the semifinals at the season-ending tournament.
Golf
The Race to the CME Globe will be more frantic starting next year, and the winner of the LPGA Tour’s season-ending tournament is going to get considerably richer.
Tour and event officials announced Tuesday night that the CME Group Tour Championship’s purse in 2019 will double to $5 million, with the winner getting $1.5 million — the largest first-place share in women’s golf history.
The biggest winner’s check and purse on the LPGA Tour this season were both at the U.S. Women’s Open, where Ariya Jutanugarn won $900,000 of the $5 million total purse.
“To think that the best players in the world won’t be paying more attention to the CME Group Tour Championship next year would be wrong,” LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said.
Olympics
U.S. Olympic Committee officials toured Denver aiming to choose a city for the bid for the 2030 winter games.
The Denver Post reports the organization is expected to select either Denver or Salt Lake City when it submits a U.S. host city for global consideration.
Organizers for the Reno-Tahoe area option say they will not bid for the 2030 games, citing the financial burden.
The officials were scheduled to spend Tuesday meeting with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
