Brewers: Come from behind to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
Cain opened the bottom of the 10th inning on second base and moved to third when Omar Narváez singled to right off Randy Dobnak. Orlando Arcia then hit a bouncer to second baseman Jorge Polanco, whose throw to the plate wasn’t in time to get a sliding Cain.
The Brewers forced extra innings after Travis Shaw’s two-out double capped a three-run rally in the ninth off closer Alex Colomé in his Twins debut.
With one out, Colomé hit Kolten Wong in the hand with a pitch. Keston Hiura followed by hitting a bouncer to Colomé, who made a poor throw to second rather than taking the easy out at first. The error put runners on first and second.
Christian Yelich delivered a deep fly that went off right fielder Max Kepler’s glove for an RBI single. After Hiura and Yelich advanced to third and second on Avisaíl García’s grounder to the right side, Shaw ripped a game-tying, two-run double to right center.
Minnesota’s Andrelton Simmons opened the top of the 10th inning on second base and advanced to third on a one-out wild pitch, but Josh Hader (1-0) struck out Luis Arraez and Jake Cave to end the threat. The Twins left 13 men on base.
Milwaukeee’s victory delighted the crowd of 11,740 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. Local health officials are allowing spectators to fill 25% of the stadium’s seating capacity this year after the pandemic prevented fans from attending regular-season games last season.
The Twins took a 5-2 lead into the ninth on Byron Buxton’s two-run homer in the seventh and Max Kepler’s three hits. Kepler singled, doubled and tripled.
Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff lasted just four innings and gave up three runs. Woodruff struck out five but gave up six hits, walked three and threw a wild pitch that brought home a run.
All three runs he allowed came when he was a strike away from getting out of an inning.
Twins starter Kenta Maeda gave up two runs — one earned — in 4⅓ innings. He struck out five and allowed six hits and two walks.
A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Twins bench coach Mike Bell, who died of cancer last week, plus former Brewers Hank Aaron and Don Sutton as well as Audrey Kuenn, the wife of former Brewers manager Harvey Kuenn. Aaron was the subject of a pregame video tribute narrated by Brewers broadcaster and former Milwaukee Braves teammate Bob Uecker.
Trainer’s room
Twins: Josh Donaldson appeared to struggle getting around first base on a first-inning double and left the game in the bottom half of the inning. A calf injury limited the three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP to 28 games last year, his first with the Twins after signing a four-year, $92 million contract.
Brewers: Wong stayed in the game after getting hit in the hand with a pitch in the ninth.
Up next
The Twins and Brewers take Friday off before meeting again Saturday in Milwaukee. Right-hander José Berríos (5-4, 4.00 ERA last season) starts for the Twins. Right-hander Corbin Burnes (4-1, 2.11) will pitch for the Brewers.
MLB notes
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have agreed to a $341 million, 10-year deal, keeping the All-Star shortstop in Queens for the long haul after acquiring him from Cleveland in the offseason.
Lindor was eligible for free agency after this season and said this spring he wouldn’t negotiate with the Mets on a long-term contract after opening day. Less than 24 hours before New York starts its season Thursday night in Washington, an agreement was reached.
The 27-year-old Lindor has two Gold Gloves and made four All-Star teams in six seasons with the Indians, hitting .285 with an average of 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 stolen bases per 162 games.
The deal will be the largest ever for a shortstop, passing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego signed in February. Only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers are worth more. Betts’ deal includes $115 million in deferred payments through 2044.
- The Colorado Rockies brought back Jhoulys Chacín, agreeing to a one-year deal with the right-hander.
Chacín spent the first six years of his major league career in Colorado after being signed by the Rockies on Sept. 27, 2004, as a nondrafted international free agent. He’s 10th in franchise history with 38 wins.
The 33-year-old bounced around after his tenure with the Rockies. He spent time with Arizona, Atlanta, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego, Milwaukee, Boston and had another brief stint with the Braves last season. Over 257 games, including 226 starts, he has a 78-87 record with a 4.04 ERA.
- David Fletcher agreed to a five-year, $26 million contract with the Angels, capping his rise from an unheralded infield prospect to a key figure in Los Angeles’ future.
Fletcher, who would have been eligible for arbitration for the first time after this season, agreed to a new deal that stretches through his arbitration years and across his first two potential seasons of free agency. The contract could be worth up to $41 million because it includes two club options worth $8 million in 2026 and $8.5 million in 2027.
Fletcher is a former sixth-round pick who was born and raised in Orange County before playing at Loyola Marymount. Once considered a fringe major league prospect, he has relentlessly played his way into a starting job at second base and an important role in the Angels’ lineup since his debut in 2018.
Fletcher is a career .292 hitter with 10 homers and 92 RBIs in his three big league seasons, frequently serving as the Angels’ leadoff hitter in that stretch. His 239 hits in the past two years are the seventh-most in the AL, and he led the Angels in hits and doubles last season while finishing third in the league with a .319 average.