Brewers: Come from behind to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings

Milwaukeee’s victory delighted the crowd of 11,740 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. Local health officials are allowing spectators to fill 25% of the stadium’s seating capacity this year after the pandemic prevented fans from attending regular-season games last season.

The Twins took a 5-2 lead into the ninth on Byron Buxton’s two-run homer in the seventh and Max Kepler’s three hits. Kepler singled, doubled and tripled.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff lasted just four innings and gave up three runs. Woodruff struck out five but gave up six hits, walked three and threw a wild pitch that brought home a run.

All three runs he allowed came when he was a strike away from getting out of an inning.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda gave up two runs — one earned — in 4⅓ innings. He struck out five and allowed six hits and two walks.

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Twins bench coach Mike Bell, who died of cancer last week, plus former Brewers Hank Aaron and Don Sutton as well as Audrey Kuenn, the wife of former Brewers manager Harvey Kuenn. Aaron was the subject of a pregame video tribute narrated by Brewers broadcaster and former Milwaukee Braves teammate Bob Uecker.

