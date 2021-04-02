Brewers: Closer Josh Hader's fastball hits 100 mph on radar gun

MILWAUKEE — Even as he continues to incorporate new pitches into his arsenal, Josh Hader isn’t going to surprise too many hitters anymore.

The left-hander, entering his second year in the closer’s role for the Milwaukee Brewers, still relies primarily on a devastating fastball to put hitters away. That’s exactly what he did Thursday, striking out the side in the 10th inning of the 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Hader’s fastball hit 100 mph, according to the radar gun at American Family Field.

“That’s the hardest I’ve ever seen him throw,” third baseman Travis Shaw said.

“He was practically unhittable in 2018 and he didn’t throw that hard. That’s going to be a problem for hitters if that keeps happening consistently.”

Hader’s fastball averaged between 94-95 mph through his first four seasons and clocked in at 95 last year.

Manager Craig Counsell figured Hader might be a little stronger to start the season after appearing in only 21 of Milwaukee’s 60 games in 2020. The lighter workload, combined with a normal offseason and spring training routine, left Hader as fresh as he’s been in recent memory.