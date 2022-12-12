Brewers: Catching the other Contreras in a trade

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher William Contreras as well as pitchers Justin Yeager and Joel Payamps as part of a three-team trade with the Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Brewers sent outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz to the Athletics as part of the trade that saw the Braves acquire catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland. The Athletics also acquired Manny Pina, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from the Braves.

Contreras, 24, hit .278 with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs in 97 games last season with the Braves. He was named to the National League All-Star team.

His older brother, Willson, played for the Chicago Cubs before signing a five-year, $87.5M contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in free agency last week.

Yeager, 24, has primarily been a relief pitcher in the Braves' farm system after being selected in the 33rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He reached as high as Double-A last season where he went 6 for 6 on save opportunities with a 1-0 record, six holds and a 3.79 ERA with the Mississippi Braves.

Payamps, 28, has played in the majors for five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and — most recently — the Athletics. He has two career starts in 82 appearances with a 3.35 ERA, 84 strikeouts and 36 walks.

Ruiz, 23, was acquired by the Brewers as part of the Josh Hader trade with the San Diego Padres last season. He played in three games with the Brewers and did not record a hit in nine plate appearances.

After being acquired by the Brewers, he hit for .329 in 37 games with their Triple A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds. He also hit three home runs and recorded 25 stolen bases.