Brewers: Burnes taking nothing for granted after strong 2020 season

The wider range of options not only kept hitters from sitting on his fastball, it also helped him throw the pitch more effectively and, according to FanGraphs, one mile per hour faster than he did in 2019.

He’s not planning on adding any new pitches this spring, but rather will work to refine all his pitches.

“As pitchers we’re always tinkering with stuff,” Burnes said. “Even some of your better pitches, my slider, my cutter, it’s still like, ‘Hey, can we get a little more here, a little more there?’ For me, it’s just hammering on the slider and cutter to make them more consistent and then starting to work on the pitches that are probably fourth and fifth in the arsenal right now — the curveball and changeup; just continue trying to clean stuff up and make everything better.”

Burnes’ bounce-back performance last season left manager Craig Counsell impressed but also optimistic that he’ll be able to build upon those results and take another step toward becoming the top-of-the-rotation talent the Brewers envisioned when he earned the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year award in 2017, when his 1.67 ERA was third among all pitchers in the minor leagues.