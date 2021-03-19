Brewers: Brandon Woodruff to start 2nd straight opener

But Woodruff has the stronger overall track record.

Woodruff went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA and made the All-Star team in 2019. Burnes' breakthrough last year followed a 2019 season in which he went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.

"Brandon has established himself as a guy who has done it over a bunch of years at this point," Counsell said. "He's the guy at the front right now. It's a bit of a ceremonial nod, as much as anything. I think Brandon earned it. That's the biggest thing. You try to put a guy there that earned it. That's what Brandon has done."

Counsell said Burnes will start the Brewers' second game April 3 against the Twins.

Woodruff gave up two runs over five innings in last year's season opener in which the Brewers lost 3-0 to the Chicago Cubs, who got a three-hit shutout from Kyle Hendricks.

While Woodruff already has experience pitching a season opener, this year's assignment is particularly special.

Last year, he was pitching that opener in front of no fans at Wrigley Field. This year, he will be at home with American Family Field filled to 25% capacity. Those spectators figure to include his wife, Jonie, and their daughter, Kyler Alise, who was born Aug. 31.