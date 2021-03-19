Brewers: Brandon Woodruff to start 2nd straight opener

Brandon Woodruff is stopping the Milwaukee Brewers' revolving door of opening-day starting pitchers.
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Woodruff will start the Brewers' season opener for a second straight year. He will be facing Kenta Maeda when the Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on April 1.
"Any time you can go out, get the ball for the first game and try and set the tone for the year, it's a huge honor and something I don't take lightly," Woodruff said Thursday from the Brewers' spring training site in Phoenix.
Having the same pitcher start the season opener in back-to-back season is something new for the Brewers. They had a different pitcher start each of the last seven season openers, causing fans to refer to an "opening-day curse."
"I don't really pay too much attention," Woodruff said. "I just think it's one of those things. I don't know if anybody went along with that curse, I guess."
Yovanni Gallardo started his fifth straight season opener in 2014. The list of opening-day starters since is: Kyle Lohse (2015), Wily Peralta (2016), Junior Guerra (2017), Chase Anderson (2018), Jhoulys Chacin (2019) and Woodruff.
Counsell had a couple of good options to start this year's opener.
Woodruff, 28, went 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings last season He tied for the NL lead with 13 starts. Corbin Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings to finish sixth in the Cy Young Award voting.
But Woodruff has the stronger overall track record.
Woodruff went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA and made the All-Star team in 2019. Burnes' breakthrough last year followed a 2019 season in which he went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA.
"Brandon has established himself as a guy who has done it over a bunch of years at this point," Counsell said. "He's the guy at the front right now. It's a bit of a ceremonial nod, as much as anything. I think Brandon earned it. That's the biggest thing. You try to put a guy there that earned it. That's what Brandon has done."
Counsell said Burnes will start the Brewers' second game April 3 against the Twins.
Woodruff gave up two runs over five innings in last year's season opener in which the Brewers lost 3-0 to the Chicago Cubs, who got a three-hit shutout from Kyle Hendricks.
While Woodruff already has experience pitching a season opener, this year's assignment is particularly special.
Last year, he was pitching that opener in front of no fans at Wrigley Field. This year, he will be at home with American Family Field filled to 25% capacity. Those spectators figure to include his wife, Jonie, and their daughter, Kyler Alise, who was born Aug. 31.
"That's definitely a memory that we can cherish and look back on one day," Woodruff said. "Just being able to have her in the ballpark is going to be cool — and just being able to have fans in general is a great thing."
Note
Devin Williams, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, will make his Cactus League debut Saturday night when he works his way back from a sore shoulder that prevented him from pitching in the playoffs.
MLB notes
One major league player was positive for COVID-19 during the past week among 14,845 tests, a positive rate of 0.007%.
There have been 13 positive tests — 10 for players, three for staff — among 58,733 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.2%, the commissioner's office said Friday. The positive tests were among nine of the 30 teams.
Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 29 positive tests — 23 players, six staff — among 64,192 tests, a positive rate of 0.05%. The positive tests were among 17 teams.
All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened. Also tested are all other on-field personnel such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff and physicians.
In the final figures released last year, MLB said it had collected 172,740 samples and that 91 had been positive, or 0.05%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives were players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.