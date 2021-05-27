 Skip to main content
Brewers: Bradley's hit in 10th gives Brewers 6-5 victory over Padres
Brewers 6, Padres 5, 10 innings

Brewers: Bradley's hit in 10th gives Brewers 6-5 victory over Padres

MILWAUKEE — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out hit off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a four-game split. The shortstop, acquired from Tampa Bay last week, also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning.

Eric Hosmer had a two-run homer for the Padres, who lost for just the second time in 13 games. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2 of 2 with two runs and two RBIs, though he the shortstop committed two errors on one play.

After Keston Hiura led off the 10th with a sacrifice that advanced Narváez, the automatic runner who started on second under pandemic rules. Luis Urías hit a fly to right that wasn’t deep enough to score the runner. Bradley responded with a hit off Miguel Diaz (2-1).

Brent Suter (4-3) held the Padres scoreless in the 10th, thanks in part to a couple of nice plays from Urías at third base.

After Adames’ homer off Craig Stammen put the Brewers ahead 5-3 in the seventh, the Padres tied the game and nearly took the lead in the eighth against Devin Williams.

Jurickson Profar led off the eighth a walk, stole second and scored on Tatis.’ bloop hit to left. Tatis advanced to third when Hosmer singled.

That brought up pinch-hitter Manny Machado, who lined a double to right-center that brought home Tatis with the tying run. Hosmer also tried to score on the play but was thrown out by Adames.

Milwaukee had appeared to take control of the game in the seventh when Adames hit his sixth homer of the season, and first since the Brewers acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays.

That came after Hosmer had put San Diego ahead with a homer in the sixth that capped a three-run outburst against Trevor Richards, who also came over from Tampa Bay in that Adames trade.

Each team broke through against the other’s bullpen after the two starters—Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser and San Diego’s Ryan Weathers—allowed one hit apiece in relatively short outings.

Weathers struck out five and walked two but left after throwing 78 pitches in four innings. Weathers has gone longer than four innings in just one of his six starts.

Houser struck out four and issued just one walk in five innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth.

Trainer’s room

Padres: Machado remained out of the starting lineup for a seventh straight game. Machado has made pinch-hitting appearances each of the last two days after missing five games with right shoulder tightness.

Brewers: Utilityman Daniel Robertson opened the game at third base but departed in the seventh inning with a left calf cramp.

Notes

Ahead of American Family Field’s return to 100 percent capacity on June 25 against the Colorado Rockies, the Brewers have moved that day’s first pitch to 3:10 p.m. and declared “Re-Opening Day,” complete with the usual ceremonial flair of a regular home opener.

Brewers icons Paul Molitor and Cecil Cooper will be on hand, and there will be what the team is calling a “special” national anthem performance before that day’s game.

Single-game tickets for the full-capacity games go on sale beginning June 4, and keeping with tradition, the Brewers also announced plans for a “Tropical Tailgate” the night before—a play on the annual “Arctic Tailgate” that typically takes place in February on the eve of single-game sales.

Fans will be allowed to camp out at the American Family Field box office the night of June 3 beginning at 11:30 p.m. The Brewers will stage a midnight movie on a giant outdoor screen, and the first 500 fans in line the next morning will get a limited edition “2021 Re-Opening Day” t-shirt.

  • Right-hander Josh Lindblom has been designated for assignment after struggling as he shifted from the starting rotation to a bullpen role this season.

Lindblom, who turns 34 on June 15, has a 9.72 ERA in eight relief appearances.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said he wants Lindblom to remain in the organization and hopes to have the right-hander work as a starter for Nashville if he clears waivers.

The Brewers signed Lindblom to a $9,125,000, three-year contract in December 2019 after he went 63-34 with a 3.55 ERA during five seasons in South Korea. Lindblom had won consecutive Choi Dong-Won Awards — the Korean equivalent of a Cy Young Award — in 2018 and 2019.

Lindblom went 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA while making 10 starts and 12 overall appearances for Milwaukee last season.

Jackie Bradley h/s

Bradley Jr.
Willy Adames

Adames
Brent Suter mug

Suter
Adrian Houser, Brewers

Houser
Josh Lindblom

Lindblom

At The Plate

TEAMS: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

WHEN: 6:05 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Nationals Park, Washington 

TV: Bally 

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM)

PITCHERS: Milwaukee LHP Brett Anderson (2-3) vs. Washington LHP Jon Lester (0-2)

