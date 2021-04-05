Brewers: Bradley believes better things to come from stagnant offense

“When the starter leaves a game and you’re trailing, they’re going to be able to line up their bullpen they way that they want it,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s not a formula for success. We have to put some more pressure on (starting pitchers) and score more runs earlier in games.”

Bradley has no doubt the Brewers’ slow start was nothing more than an anomaly.

“This team is going to be a lot of fun to watch, to play on,” Bradley said. “We definitely cannot let this get in our heads. It’s the first series; we’re glad to get it out of the way. As the season goes on, we’ll find out who we are as a team and will get going.”

Notes

The Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.

Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold.

Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.