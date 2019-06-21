Reds 11, Brewers 7
Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Senzel cf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.273
Ervin cf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.192
Garrett p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Bowman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Lorenzen p;1;0;1;0;0;0;.222
R.Iglesias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Votto 1b;5;1;0;0;1;1;.251
Suarez 3b;4;1;0;0;0;2;.245
Dietrich lf;1;4;0;0;1;0;.231
Puig rf;4;1;1;3;1;0;.235
J.Iglesias ss;5;2;4;2;0;0;.302
Peraza 2b;3;0;1;2;0;1;.221
Hernandez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Winker ph-cf;1;1;0;0;1;1;.251
Casali c;3;0;0;1;2;1;.273
Gray p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.143
Farmer 2b;3;0;1;2;0;2;.247
Totals;37;11;10;11;6;11
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gamel lf;5;1;0;0;1;0;.250
Yelich rf;5;2;2;3;0;2;.349
Cain cf;4;1;2;0;1;2;.253
Moustakas 2b-3b;2;1;1;1;3;1;.278
Thames 1b;3;0;2;2;2;0;.261
Pina c;3;0;0;0;1;2;.159
c-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.269
Shaw 3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.168
Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286
b-Aguilar ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Braun ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.261
Arcia ss;5;1;2;1;0;0;.240
Anderson p;1;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Perez 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.239
Totals;36;7;10;7;10;10
<
Cincinnati;302;100;320;—;11;10;0
Milwaukee;001;030;030;—;7;10;0
a-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. b-flied out for Burnes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Pina in the 8th. d-walked for Jeffress in the 9th.
LOB—Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 12. 2B—Yelich (15), Perez (7). 3B—Peraza (1). HR—Senzel (8), off Anderson; Puig (15), off Burnes; Yelich (29), off Gray; Moustakas (22), off Gray; Arcia (9), off Bowman. RBIs—Senzel (23), Puig 3 (41), J.Iglesias 2 (30), Peraza 2 (20), Casali (19), Farmer 2 (19), Yelich 3 (62), Moustakas (46), Thames 2 (30), Arcia (30). SB—Senzel (6), Puig (11), J.Iglesias (2), Yelich (17), Cain 3 (10).
Runners left in scoring position—Cincinnati 6 (Votto, Suarez, Casali 2, Gray, Ervin); Milwaukee 6 (Gamel 2, Thames, Pina, Grandal 2). RISP—Cincinnati 3 for 11; Milwaukee 2 for 10. Runners moved up—Arcia. GIDP—Perez. DP—Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Farmer, Votto).
<
Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gray;4;1-3;6;4;4;4;6;109;4.03
Hernandez, W, 2-3;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;21;4.28
Garrett;1;0;0;0;2;3;20;1.95
Bowman;2-3;3;3;3;2;0;27;2.92
Lorenzen, H, 5;2-3;0;0;0;2;0;25;3.00
R.Iglesias;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;2.84
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Anderson, L, 3-2;5;5;6;6;2;6;108;4.70
Guerra;1;2-3;1;3;3;2;2;41;3.63
Burnes;1;1-3;3;2;2;2;2;42;8.85
Jeffress;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;3.33
Inherited runners-scored—Hernandez 1-0, Lorenzen 3-1, R.Iglesias 1-0, Burnes 3-3. HBP—Anderson 3 (Suarez,Dietrich,Dietrich), Guerra (Dietrich). WP—Gray 2, Guerra. T—4:08. A—38,289 (41,900).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.