Reds 11, Brewers 7

Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Senzel cf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.273

Ervin cf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.192

Garrett p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Bowman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Lorenzen p;1;0;1;0;0;0;.222

R.Iglesias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Votto 1b;5;1;0;0;1;1;.251

Suarez 3b;4;1;0;0;0;2;.245

Dietrich lf;1;4;0;0;1;0;.231

Puig rf;4;1;1;3;1;0;.235

J.Iglesias ss;5;2;4;2;0;0;.302

Peraza 2b;3;0;1;2;0;1;.221

Hernandez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Winker ph-cf;1;1;0;0;1;1;.251

Casali c;3;0;0;1;2;1;.273

Gray p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.143

Farmer 2b;3;0;1;2;0;2;.247

Totals;37;11;10;11;6;11

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gamel lf;5;1;0;0;1;0;.250

Yelich rf;5;2;2;3;0;2;.349

Cain cf;4;1;2;0;1;2;.253

Moustakas 2b-3b;2;1;1;1;3;1;.278

Thames 1b;3;0;2;2;2;0;.261

Pina c;3;0;0;0;1;2;.159

c-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.269

Shaw 3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.168

Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

b-Aguilar ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Braun ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.261

Arcia ss;5;1;2;1;0;0;.240

Anderson p;1;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Perez 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.239

Totals;36;7;10;7;10;10

<

Cincinnati;302;100;320;—;11;10;0

Milwaukee;001;030;030;—;7;10;0

a-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. b-flied out for Burnes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Pina in the 8th. d-walked for Jeffress in the 9th.

LOB—Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 12. 2B—Yelich (15), Perez (7). 3B—Peraza (1). HR—Senzel (8), off Anderson; Puig (15), off Burnes; Yelich (29), off Gray; Moustakas (22), off Gray; Arcia (9), off Bowman. RBIs—Senzel (23), Puig 3 (41), J.Iglesias 2 (30), Peraza 2 (20), Casali (19), Farmer 2 (19), Yelich 3 (62), Moustakas (46), Thames 2 (30), Arcia (30). SB—Senzel (6), Puig (11), J.Iglesias (2), Yelich (17), Cain 3 (10).

Runners left in scoring position—Cincinnati 6 (Votto, Suarez, Casali 2, Gray, Ervin); Milwaukee 6 (Gamel 2, Thames, Pina, Grandal 2). RISP—Cincinnati 3 for 11; Milwaukee 2 for 10. Runners moved up—Arcia. GIDP—Perez. DP—Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Farmer, Votto).

<

Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gray;4;1-3;6;4;4;4;6;109;4.03

Hernandez, W, 2-3;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;21;4.28

Garrett;1;0;0;0;2;3;20;1.95

Bowman;2-3;3;3;3;2;0;27;2.92

Lorenzen, H, 5;2-3;0;0;0;2;0;25;3.00

R.Iglesias;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;2.84

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Anderson, L, 3-2;5;5;6;6;2;6;108;4.70

Guerra;1;2-3;1;3;3;2;2;41;3.63

Burnes;1;1-3;3;2;2;2;2;42;8.85

Jeffress;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;3.33

Inherited runners-scored—Hernandez 1-0, Lorenzen 3-1, R.Iglesias 1-0, Burnes 3-3. HBP—Anderson 3 (Suarez,Dietrich,Dietrich), Guerra (Dietrich). WP—Gray 2, Guerra. T—4:08. A—38,289 (41,900).

