(TUESDAY'S LATE GAME)

PADRES 4, BREWERS 1

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.249

Yelich rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.340

Braun lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.262

Grandal c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.274

Moustakas 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.279

Shaw 3b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.172

Perez 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Aguilar 1b;2;1;0;0;1;1;.202

Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.239

Woodruff p;2;0;2;0;0;0;.364

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255

Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;27;1;4;0;3;7

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Tatis Jr. ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.329

Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.282

Machado 3b;4;0;2;1;0;1;.268

Renfroe lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.257

Myers cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.224

Mejia c;4;1;1;2;0;1;.172

Margot pr;1;1;1;0;0;0;.237

Naylor rf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.232

F.Reyes ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.240

Allen p;3;1;1;0;0;0;.333

Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Kinsler ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.223

Garcia 2b;2;1;0;0;1;1;.257

Totals;33;4;8;3;3;11

Milwaukee;000;000;010;—;1;4;3

San Diego;000;022;00x;—;4;8;0

a-grounded out for Burnes in the 8th.

E—Grandal (4), Moustakas (4), Arcia (11). LOB—Milwaukee 4, San Diego 8. 2B—Woodruff (4), Machado (12), Margot (7). HR—Mejia (1), off Woodruff. RBIs—Machado (41), Mejia 2 (5). SB—Tatis Jr. (9), Margot 2 (9). S—Perez.

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Arcia, Shaw); San Diego 6 (Renfroe 3, Myers, Kinsler 2). RISP—Milwaukee 0 for 7; San Diego 3 for 13.

Runners moved up—Arcia, Thames, Machado, Hosmer. GIDP—Yelich, Braun, Perez.

DP—San Diego 3 (Allen, Tatis Jr., Hosmer), (Tatis Jr., Garcia, Hosmer), (Tatis Jr., Garcia, Hosmer).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Woodruff, L, 8-2;6;7;4;4;1;6;90;4.02

Burnes;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;8.69

Claudio;1;1;0;0;2;2;26;4.99

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Allen, W, 1-0;7;3;0;0;2;5;90;0.00

Wingenter;1;0;1;1;1;0;16;3.95

Yates, S, 26-26;1;1;0;0;0;2;15;1.12

HBP—Allen (Moustakas). WP—Wingenter.

Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T—2:43. A—29,112 (42,445).

