(TUESDAY'S LATE GAME)
PADRES 4, BREWERS 1
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.249
Yelich rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.340
Braun lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.262
Grandal c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.274
Moustakas 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.279
Shaw 3b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.172
Perez 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Aguilar 1b;2;1;0;0;1;1;.202
Arcia ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.239
Woodruff p;2;0;2;0;0;0;.364
Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286
a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255
Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;27;1;4;0;3;7
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.329
Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.282
Machado 3b;4;0;2;1;0;1;.268
Renfroe lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.257
Myers cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.224
Mejia c;4;1;1;2;0;1;.172
Margot pr;1;1;1;0;0;0;.237
Naylor rf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.232
F.Reyes ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.240
Allen p;3;1;1;0;0;0;.333
Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Kinsler ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.223
Garcia 2b;2;1;0;0;1;1;.257
Totals;33;4;8;3;3;11
Milwaukee;000;000;010;—;1;4;3
San Diego;000;022;00x;—;4;8;0
a-grounded out for Burnes in the 8th.
E—Grandal (4), Moustakas (4), Arcia (11). LOB—Milwaukee 4, San Diego 8. 2B—Woodruff (4), Machado (12), Margot (7). HR—Mejia (1), off Woodruff. RBIs—Machado (41), Mejia 2 (5). SB—Tatis Jr. (9), Margot 2 (9). S—Perez.
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Arcia, Shaw); San Diego 6 (Renfroe 3, Myers, Kinsler 2). RISP—Milwaukee 0 for 7; San Diego 3 for 13.
Runners moved up—Arcia, Thames, Machado, Hosmer. GIDP—Yelich, Braun, Perez.
DP—San Diego 3 (Allen, Tatis Jr., Hosmer), (Tatis Jr., Garcia, Hosmer), (Tatis Jr., Garcia, Hosmer).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Woodruff, L, 8-2;6;7;4;4;1;6;90;4.02
Burnes;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;8.69
Claudio;1;1;0;0;2;2;26;4.99
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Allen, W, 1-0;7;3;0;0;2;5;90;0.00
Wingenter;1;0;1;1;1;0;16;3.95
Yates, S, 26-26;1;1;0;0;0;2;15;1.12
HBP—Allen (Moustakas). WP—Wingenter.
Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T—2:43. A—29,112 (42,445).
