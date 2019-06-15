GIANTS 5, BREWERS 3

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;5;1;2;0;0;0;.250

Yelich rf;4;0;1;1;1;1;.344

Braun lf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.264

Grandal c;2;0;0;0;3;1;.280

Moustakas 3b;5;0;2;0;0;1;.280

Perez 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.264

Aguilar 1b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.197

Arcia ss;3;1;1;0;1;0;.252

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Davies p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.103

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.252

Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Shaw ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.167

Totals;34;3;8;1;7;7

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Panik 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.241

Belt lf;3;1;1;0;1;0;.251

Sandoval 1b;4;1;3;2;0;0;.289

Posey c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.256

Crawford ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.202

Pillar rf;3;2;3;1;0;0;.224

Duggar cf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.243

Yastrzemski lf;1;1;1;2;0;0;.228

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Pomeranz p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Longoria 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.231

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Solano ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.263

Totals;31;5;10;5;1;4

Milwaukee;001;010;010;—;3;8;1

San Francisco;000;210;20x;—;5;10;1

a-popped out for Albers in the 6th. b-walked for Claudio in the 8th. c-grounded out for Dyson in the 8th.

E—Moustakas (3), Crawford (7). LOB—Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 4. 2B—Sandoval (14). HR—Sandoval (9), off Davies; Pillar (8), off Davies; Yastrzemski (2), off Claudio. RBIs—Yelich (55), Yastrzemski 2 (7), Pillar (30), Sandoval 2 (25). SB—Cain (7), Yelich (15), Pillar 2 (8). S—Pomeranz.

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 6 (Arcia, Moustakas, Cain 2, Grandal, Braun); San Francisco 3 (Posey, Sandoval, Crawford). RISP—Milwaukee 1 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Braun, Panik, Solano. GIDP—Perez, Braun, Crawford, Solano.

DP—Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Arcia, Perez), (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar); San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Panik, Sandoval), (Panik, Belt), (Belt, Crawford).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Burnes;1;2;0;0;0;1;13;9.00

Davies, L, 7-1;5;6;3;3;1;2;68;2.60

Albers;1;1;1;1;0;0;12;4.50

Claudio;1;1;1;1;0;1;22;4.97

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Melancon, H, 4;1;2;1;1;2;0;30;3.49

Smith, S, 17-17;1;0;0;0;1;2;13;1.95

Moronta, H, 7;1;0;0;0;0;0;15;3.03

Pomeranz, W, 2-6;5;5;2;0;3;5;93;6.43

Dyson, H, 8;1;1;0;0;1;0;11;2.53

Pomeranz pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Albers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-1, Moronta 1-0. WP—Melancon. PB—Posey (1).

Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Libka.

T—3:01. A—35,106 (41,915).

