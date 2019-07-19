Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Yelich rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.330
Grandal c;3;0;1;0;1;1;.252
Moustakas 3b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.266
Braun lf;3;1;1;2;0;2;.272
Thames 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.266
Hiura 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.320
Arcia ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.231
Davies p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.132
b-Aguilar ph;0;0;0;1;0;0;.229
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;5;8;4;1;8
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Locastro lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.254
Marte cf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.315
Escobar 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.290
Walker 1b;2;1;0;0;2;0;.259
Jones rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.268
Lamb 3b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.237
Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.267
C.Kelly c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.269
M.Kelly p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Vargas ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.261
Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;31;1;7;1;3;1
Milwaukee;010;000;031;—;5;8;0
Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;7;1
a-flied out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Davies in the 8th.
E—C.Kelly (6). LOB—Milwaukee 3, Arizona 6. 2B—Thames (13). 3B—Moustakas (1). HR—Braun (14), off McFarland. RBIs—Braun 2 (45), Arcia (39), Aguilar (34), Lamb (9). SB—Cain (12), Hiura (6), Arcia (6), Locastro (9), Walker (6). SF—Braun, Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas); Arizona 2 (Escobar, C.Kelly). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 3; Arizona 1 for 6.
Runners moved up—Ahmed. GIDP—Moustakas, Walker, Jones, Lamb.
DP—Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Hiura, Thames), (Arcia, Hiura, Thames); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Davies, W, 8-2;7;5;1;1;3;0;99;2.79
Jeffress, H, 10;1;2;0;0;0;0;20;3.82
Albers;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;4.72
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
M.Kelly;7;3;1;1;0;6;93;3.77
Lopez, L, 1-3;1-3;4;3;3;0;0;18;2.23
McFarland;1;2-3;1;1;1;1;2;24;6.00
Inherited runners-scored—McFarland 1-0. Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf. T—2:59. A—23,985 (48,519).
