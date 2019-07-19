Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 1

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250

Yelich rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.330

Grandal c;3;0;1;0;1;1;.252

Moustakas 3b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.266

Braun lf;3;1;1;2;0;2;.272

Thames 1b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.266

Hiura 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.320

Arcia ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.231

Davies p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.132

b-Aguilar ph;0;0;0;1;0;0;.229

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;5;8;4;1;8

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Locastro lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.254

Marte cf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.315

Escobar 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.290

Walker 1b;2;1;0;0;2;0;.259

Jones rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.268

Lamb 3b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.237

Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.267

C.Kelly c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.269

M.Kelly p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Vargas ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.261

Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;31;1;7;1;3;1

Milwaukee;010;000;031;—;5;8;0

Arizona;010;000;000;—;1;7;1

a-flied out for M.Kelly in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Davies in the 8th.

E—C.Kelly (6). LOB—Milwaukee 3, Arizona 6. 2B—Thames (13). 3B—Moustakas (1). HR—Braun (14), off McFarland. RBIs—Braun 2 (45), Arcia (39), Aguilar (34), Lamb (9). SB—Cain (12), Hiura (6), Arcia (6), Locastro (9), Walker (6). SF—Braun, Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas); Arizona 2 (Escobar, C.Kelly). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 3; Arizona 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Ahmed. GIDP—Moustakas, Walker, Jones, Lamb.

DP—Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Hiura, Thames), (Arcia, Hiura, Thames); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Davies, W, 8-2;7;5;1;1;3;0;99;2.79

Jeffress, H, 10;1;2;0;0;0;0;20;3.82

Albers;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;4.72

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

M.Kelly;7;3;1;1;0;6;93;3.77

Lopez, L, 1-3;1-3;4;3;3;0;0;18;2.23

McFarland;1;2-3;1;1;1;1;2;24;6.00

Inherited runners-scored—McFarland 1-0. Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf. T—2:59. A—23,985 (48,519).

