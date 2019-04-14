(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)

BREWERS 4, DODGERS 1

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.317

Yelich rf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.345

Braun lf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.208

Grandal c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.395

Moustakas 2b;4;2;2;1;1;0;.235

Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.261

Aguilar 1b;2;0;1;0;2;1;.143

Shaw 3b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.186

Arcia ss;4;1;1;1;0;2;.222

Davies p;2;0;0;0;1;2;.143

b-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.208

Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;35;4;9;4;5;10

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.242

Seager ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.259

Schultz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.283

Bellinger rf;4;1;2;1;0;1;.422

Hernandez 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.320

Muncy 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.261

Taylor lf-ss;3;0;1;0;0;2;.139

Barnes c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.313

Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Santana p;1;0;1;0;0;0;.500

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Verdugo ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.323

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.234

Totals;32;1;8;1;0;6

Milwaukee;010;120;000;—;4;9;0

Los Angeles;000;100;000;—;1;8;0

a-singled for Garcia in the 5th. b-struck out for Davies in the 8th. c-grounded out for Baez in the 8th.

LOB—Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Grandal (2). HR—Moustakas (5), off Ferguson; Arcia (3), off Santana; Bellinger (9), off Davies. RBIs—Moustakas (9), Shaw 2 (5), Arcia (7), Bellinger (22). SB—Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Shaw 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Barnes 2). RISP—Milwaukee 1 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

GIDP—Moustakas, Seager 2, Barnes.

DP—Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Davies, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Hernandez, Muncy).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Davies, W, 2-0;7;8;1;1;0;6;94;1.53

Guerra, S, 1-1;2;0;0;0;0;0;29;1.80

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ferguson, L, 0-1;2;2-3;4;1;1;2;2;51;1.00

Santana;1;1-3;3;3;3;3;4;45;7.20

Garcia;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;9.39

Alexander;2;1;0;0;0;1;21;1.35

Baez;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.50

Schultz;1;1;0;0;0;0;13;0.00

Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored—Santana 2-0, Garcia 2-0. HBP—Santana (Grandal). WP—Santana.

Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T—2:54. A—53,922 (56,000).

