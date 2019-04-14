(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)
BREWERS 4, DODGERS 1
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;4;0;0;0;1;0;.317
Yelich rf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.345
Braun lf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.208
Grandal c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.395
Moustakas 2b;4;2;2;1;1;0;.235
Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.261
Aguilar 1b;2;0;1;0;2;1;.143
Shaw 3b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.186
Arcia ss;4;1;1;1;0;2;.222
Davies p;2;0;0;0;1;2;.143
b-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.208
Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;35;4;9;4;5;10
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pollock cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Seager ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.259
Schultz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Turner 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.283
Bellinger rf;4;1;2;1;0;1;.422
Hernandez 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.320
Muncy 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.261
Taylor lf-ss;3;0;1;0;0;2;.139
Barnes c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.313
Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Santana p;1;0;1;0;0;0;.500
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Verdugo ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.323
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.234
Totals;32;1;8;1;0;6
Milwaukee;010;120;000;—;4;9;0
Los Angeles;000;100;000;—;1;8;0
a-singled for Garcia in the 5th. b-struck out for Davies in the 8th. c-grounded out for Baez in the 8th.
LOB—Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B—Grandal (2). HR—Moustakas (5), off Ferguson; Arcia (3), off Santana; Bellinger (9), off Davies. RBIs—Moustakas (9), Shaw 2 (5), Arcia (7), Bellinger (22). SB—Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Shaw 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Barnes 2). RISP—Milwaukee 1 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
GIDP—Moustakas, Seager 2, Barnes.
DP—Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Davies, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Hernandez, Muncy).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Davies, W, 2-0;7;8;1;1;0;6;94;1.53
Guerra, S, 1-1;2;0;0;0;0;0;29;1.80
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ferguson, L, 0-1;2;2-3;4;1;1;2;2;51;1.00
Santana;1;1-3;3;3;3;3;4;45;7.20
Garcia;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;9.39
Alexander;2;1;0;0;0;1;21;1.35
Baez;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;4.50
Schultz;1;1;0;0;0;0;13;0.00
Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored—Santana 2-0, Garcia 2-0. HBP—Santana (Grandal). WP—Santana.
Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T—2:54. A—53,922 (56,000).
