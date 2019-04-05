Brewers 13, Cubs 10
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Zobrist rf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.261
Bryant 3b;5;1;2;1;0;2;.267
Rizzo 1b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.280
Baez ss;4;0;0;0;0;4;.258
Strop p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
f-Almora Jr. ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.240
Schwarber lf;5;1;1;1;0;1;.280
Contreras c;1;2;1;1;1;0;.389
d-Caratini ph-c;2;0;0;1;0;0;.429
Descalso 2b;5;2;3;3;0;1;.500
Heyward cf;3;2;1;2;1;1;.292
Quintana p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
a-Zagunis ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.455
Brach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Lester ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.500
Cishek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Kintzler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Bote ph-ss;1;0;1;0;0;0;.357
Totals;39;10;12;10;2;14
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;4;1;2;0;1;0;.345
Yelich rf-lf;5;2;2;2;0;0;.379
Braun lf;5;1;2;4;0;1;.296
Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Aguilar 1b;2;0;0;0;2;0;.167
Moustakas 3b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.179
Perez 2b;5;2;2;1;0;3;.333
Grandal c;4;2;2;1;0;2;.261
Arcia ss;3;3;3;2;1;0;.174
Woodruff p;1;1;1;0;1;0;1.000
Anderson p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
c-Thames ph-rf;1;1;1;3;0;0;.300
Totals;36;13;15;13;5;8
Chicago;000;410;023;—;10;12;2
Milwaukee;242;020;30x;—;13;15;0
a-struck out for Quintana in the 4th. b-struck out for Edwards Jr. in the 6th. c-homered for Anderson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Contreras in the 8th. e-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. f-singled for Strop in the 9th.
E—Contreras (2), Heyward (2). LOB—Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Bryant (3), Cain (3), Yelich (4). HR—Descalso (1), off Woodruff; Contreras (2), off Anderson; Heyward (1), off Albers; Braun (2), off Quintana; Perez (1), off Quintana; Grandal (1), off Quintana; Arcia (2), off Edwards Jr.; Thames (1), off Kintzler. RBIs—Bryant (5), Schwarber (4), Contreras (5), Descalso 3 (4), Heyward 2 (5), Caratini (1), Almora Jr. (3), Yelich 2 (10), Braun 4 (9), Perez (1), Grandal (2), Arcia 2 (5), Thames 3 (3). SB—Cain (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Quintana); Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Perez). RISP—Chicago 2 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 11.
Runners moved up—Schwarber, Caratini, Moustakas, Braun. GIDP—Cain, Moustakas 2.
DP—Chicago 3 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo), (Bryant, Descalso, Rizzo), (Rizzo, Baez, Cishek).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Quintana, L, 0-1;3;8;8;8;3;3;76;10.29
Brach;1 1/3;1;1;1;1;1;35;2.25
Edwards Jr.;2/3;1;1;1;0;1;17;32.40
Cishek;1;1;0;0;1;0;16;10.12
Kintzler;1;4;3;3;0;2;25;7.36
Strop;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;9.00
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Woodruff;4;6;4;4;2;8;88;6.00
Anderson, W, 1-0;3;1;1;1;0;5;43;3.60
Albers;1;3;2;2;0;1;21;4.50
Williams;2/3;2;3;3;0;0;11;13.50
Claudio;1/3;0;0;0;0;0;5;2.45
Inherited runners-scored—Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP—Woodruff (Contreras), Williams (Rizzo). WP—Quintana, Williams.
T—3:36. A—34,926 (41,900).
NL LEADERS
BATTING—Ramos, New York, .478; DPeralta, Arizona, .447; Rendon, Washington, .435; Albies, Atlanta, .423; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .417; Wong, St. Louis, .417; Cabrera, Pittsburgh, .400; Harper, Philadelphia, .400; Franco, Philadelphia, .389; Jones, Arizona, .389.
RBI—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 16; Marte, Arizona, 11; Franco, Philadelphia, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 9; Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Alonso, New York, 7; Baez, Chicago, 7; Muncy, Los Angeles, 7; JTurner, Los Angeles, 7.
HOME RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 6; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 5; Jones, Arizona, 4; Yelich, Milwaukee, 4.
STOLEN BASES—TTurner, Washington, 4.
PITCHING—Chacin, Milwaukee, 2-0; Doolittle, Washington, 2-0; Gant, St. Louis, 2-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 2-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 2-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0.
STRIKEOUTS—deGrom, New York, 24; Scherzer, Washington, 21; Castillo, Cincinnati, 17; Strasburg, Washington, 17; Freeland, Colorado, 15; Marquez, Colorado, 14; FPeralta, Milwaukee, 14; Teheran, Atlanta, 14.
AL LEADERS
BATTING—Moncada, Chicago, .458; Polanco, Minnesota, .423; CSantana, Cleveland, .417; Andrus, Texas, .414; LeMahieu, New York, .400; Diaz, Tampa Bay, .360; Mancini, Baltimore, .357; Torres, New York, .357; Beckham, Seattle, .353; Martinez, Boston, .351.
RBI—DSantana, Seattle, 13; Davis, Oakland, 10; Moncada, Chicago, 10; Healy, Seattle, 9; Piscotty, Oakland, 9.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 5; DSantana, Seattle, 4.
STOLEN BASES—DGordon, Seattle, 5; Pham, Tampa Bay, 3; Bradley Jr., Boston, 2; Garcia, Chicago, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Harrison, Detroit, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Nunez, Boston, 2; DSantana, Seattle, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2.
PITCHING—Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Anderson, Oakland, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0.
STRIKEOUTS—Boyd, Detroit, 23; Cole, Houston, 19; Bauer, Cleveland, 17; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16; Rodon, Chicago, 15; Shoemaker, Toronto, 15; Thornton, Toronto, 15; Turnbull, Detroit, 15.
