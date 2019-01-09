A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to an $18.25 million, one-year contract.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the agreement, first reported by The Athletic, was subject to a successful physical.
Grandal turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers in November.
Now 30, he was an All-Star in his first season with the Dodgers in 2015. He hit .241 this year with 24 homers and 68 RBIs as Los Angeles won its second straight NL pennant.
Grandal would supplant Manny Pina and Erik Katz, who combined to get the most games behind the plate for Milwaukee last season.
He is the second player to reach agreement among the six who turned down qualifying offers. Pitcher Patrick Corbin agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Washington.
Outfielders Bryce Harper and A.J. Pollock remain on the market along with left-hander Dallas Keuchel and closer Craig Kimbrel.
Football
The Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, 60, has accepted Elway's offer to become the Denver Broncos' next head coach, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Broncos didn't announce the hiring, something the team won't do until Fangio signs his contract. He's expected to be introduced as the club's 17th head coach on Thursday.
Fangio replaces Vance Joseph , who was fired on New Year's Eve after posting the franchise's first back-to-back losing seasons since the early 1970s.
Fangio and Elway, who turns 59 this summer, will make up one of the oldest coach-GM duos in the NFL in 2019.
Although Fangio, who turns 61 in August, has no NFL head coaching experience, he has been an assistant for 32 years in the NFL and 34 seasons overall, beginning with the Philadelphia Stars of the old USFL in 1984.
Just like former Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, Fangio relates to players less than half his age and commands a deep respect in the locker room.
• Freddie Kitchens, who had a dazzling eight-week run as interim offensive coordinator, is finalizing a contract to become Cleveland's ninth coach since the franchise's 1999 rebirth.
The Browns selected the 44-year-old Kitchens over six other candidates, including Gregg Williams, who went 5-3 as Cleveland's interim coach but is not being retained. The first candidate to interview for the coaching vacancy, Williams, who served as the team's defensive coordinator, issued a statement thanking Browns fans for their support.
• Former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase agreed to take the New York Jets job.
The hiring ends a 10-day, wide-open search for New York, which met with seven other coaches about their vacancy, including Mike McCarthy, Kris Richard, Jim Caldwell, Eric Bieniemy, Todd Monken, Matt Rhule and Kliff Kingsbury, who took the Arizona Cardinals job.
Gase was 23-26 in three years with Miami, including a playoff game in the 2016 season, before being fired last week. It turns out he'll remain in the division, and face the Dolphins twice every regular season as a rival head coach.
Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons and no playoff appearances.
College football
Dabo Swinney won the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year award for the third time in four years Wednesday night, two days after leading Clemson to its second national championship in three years.
Swinney is the only three-time winner of the 33rd annual award, with Chris Petersen — the trophy holder in 2006 and 2009 at Boise State — the only other multiple winner.
Swinney was among seven finalists named for the annual award given to the nation's top college football coach — along with Bill Clark (UAB), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Josh Heupel (UCF), Jeff Monken (Army), Nick Saban (Alabama), and Jeff Tedford (Fresno State).
Tennis
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, as expected, were given the No. 1 seedings on Thursday when the Australian Open announced its singles seedings list.
Defending champion Roger Federer is seeded No. 3 after Rafael Nadal, while women's defending singles champion Caroline Wozniacki, who beat Halep in last year's final at Melbourne Park, is No. 3 behind second-seeded and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.
Serena Williams, who won the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia, returns as the 16th-seeded player after missing last year's tournament.
Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open while he recovers from a fractured right kneecap.
