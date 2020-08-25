Brewers: Beating Bauer and snapping streak

This four-game series matches two NL Central rivals trying to bounce back from disappointing starts as the abbreviated season approaches its halfway point. They entered Monday's game with identical 11-15 records, putting them 5½ games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers were opening a 10-game homestand after getting swept over the weekend by the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates.

"The last three days in Pittsburgh, that's not who we are as a team," Smoak said. "We didn't play great, but coming home, knowing we're going to be here for a while and in a short season, you have to go out there every day and try to win ballgames no matter how you do it. Our pitching has been great. We just have to score some runs, and I feel like we're more than capable of doing that."

Smoak gave Milwaukee a first-inning lead by hitting a 3-2 pitch up the middle for a two-out single that brought home Christian Yelich, who had doubled.

Bauer ran into trouble again with two outs in the third when he hit Keston Hiura with a pitch. Smoak again delivered on a full-count pitch, hitting a drive into the right-field seats. The Brewers made it 4-0 when Narvaez delivered his leadoff drive in the fourth.