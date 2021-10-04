Brewers: Await Braves in NL Division Series TUES

MILWAUKEE — Their flight from St. Louis had just landed last week when the Milwaukee Brewers learned they will be facing the Atlanta Braves when the NL Division Series gets underway next Friday at American Family Field.

The matchup was set last Thursday when the Braves clinched their fourth consecutive NL East title with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, an impressive feat for a team that was beset by devastating injuries to several key players and didn’t even get above .500 until Aug. 6.

“Give them credit,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers took on the defending World Series champion Dodgers in Los Angeles this weekend. “They’ve had a great second half. When you lose a great player like (Ronald) Acuña, in a lot of seasons that changes things, but they almost got better after that which is just a real credit to everybody involved in the organization.”

Acuña, a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, was lost for the season in July when he suffered a complete tear of his right ACL. The team had already lost starting pitcher Mike Soroka for the season to a torn Achilles while All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies also missed a month because of a bone bruise and outfielder Marcell Ozuna did not return to the team after a May arrest for an altercation with his wife.