Brewers: All-Stars Burnes, Peralta, Narvaez in far different place this season
Brewers

Brewers: All-Stars Burnes, Peralta, Narvaez in far different place this season

MILWAUKEE — Two years ago, Corbin Burnes didn't even know if he'd be in the major leagues today, let alone one of five players who represented the Milwaukee Brewers in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Burnes' spot on the National League roster is well-deserved. After opening the season by striking out an MLB-record 58 batters before allowing a walk, he left for Denver ranked among the league leaders with 128 strikeouts and a 2.36 ERA through 15 starts.

They're the kind of numbers Milwaukee envisioned when Burnes earned the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2017 and went 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA over 38 innings as a rookie in 2018.

But they're numbers that seemed highly unlikely when Burnes was inserted into the starting rotation ahead of spring training the following year. He was knocked around so hard he was ultimately sent all the way back to the team's Phoenix facility where he was effectively shut down to begin a rebuilding process.

As painful and frustrating as that experience was, Burnes might not be where he is today without it.

"It was just a cruel season for Corbin," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I don't think the 2019 season could have been any more cruel, really. He just didn't do well, he was sent to the minor leagues a couple of times ... but he made a decision not to let it beat him or not to let it hold him down in any way. It's been really impressive."

Burnes isn't unique in that regard. In fact, all five members of Milwaukee's All-Star contingent have had to, in one way or another, redevelop themselves after early success was slowed by challenges that exposed flaws in their game.

In the All-Star Game, Burnes wasn't at his best. He pitched two innings, gave up four hits and two earned runs, and took the loss for the National League. He walked one and struck out two. 

Although not to the same extreme as Burnes, right-hander Freddy Peralta also went through a similarly painful 2019 season. Like Burnes, he made his debut a year earlier and earned a spot in the rotation after an impressive rookie campaign only to find himself out of the rotation after he was unable to duplicate his first-year success.

For Peralta, the issue was developing secondary pitches to complement his fastball, which accounted for roughly 78% of his pitches through his first two big league seasons. Last spring, Peralta added a slider to the mix and, after reaping the benefits of that, incorporated a changeup this season.

The results speak for themselves. Peralta is seventh in the NL with a 2.39 ERA, fifth with a 0.989 WHIP and second only to Mets ace Jacob deGrom with 12.398 strikeouts per nine innings.

"His season has been elite," Counsell said. "That's the best way I can describe it."

Peralta looked great in his All-Star stint, striking out all three batters he faced on Tuesday night.

Both Burnes and Peralta deserve credit for doing the work necessary to become All-Star caliber players though all five are quick to point out they wouldn't have gotten to this point without the help and support of the entire organization; from their teammates, to the coaching staff, to Counsell as well as president of baseball operations David Stearns and his front office staff.

"You can't go to an All-Star Game by yourself," Peralta said. "Everybody helped us."

Catcher Omar Narvaez, Milwaukee's lone position player to make the All-Star team, acknowledged the organization's role in his selection, too, after he was named to the team Sunday morning.

Considered a defensive work-in-progress when acquired in a trade with Seattle ahead of the 2020 season, Narvaez has exceeded expectations behind the plate thanks to the efforts of minor-league catching instructor Charlie Greene, bench coach Pat Murphy and strategy coach Walter McKinven among others.

Narvaez has been Milwaukee's most consistent hitter this season, going into the break hitting.300 with eight home runs and an .865 OPS. That, too, is the result of hard work on his part along with the assistance of hitting coaches Andy Haines and Jacob Cruz, who have spent considerable time helping Narvaez bounce back from a 2020 season in which he hit just .176 — nearly 100 points below his career average to that point.

"There's a lot of people behind me who've helped me to get to this spot right here," Narvaez said. "I really congratulate the people behind me who put me in the position to be an All-Star."

Narvaez got in the game as a pinch hitter and got a hit. He finished 1 for 2.

MLB note

Following the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, former Carthage College pitcher Jacob DeLabio signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Astros.

The 6'5" right hander made 29 pitching appearances during his time at Carthage. He threw throwing 72⅓ total innings and struck out 104 batters.

This past season, DeLabio made 17 appearances with a 3.47 ERA, striking out 56 in 36⅓ innings. He had six saves and one win.

DeLabio became the 13th Carthage athlete to sign with a major league franchise in school history, according to baseball-reference.com.

Corbin Burnes h/s

Burnes
Freddy Peralta

Peralta
Omar Narvaez

Narvaez
Jacob DeLabio

DeLabio

Vlad Guerrero homers in American League's win in All-Star Game. Page C3.

