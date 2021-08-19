Brewers: Aggressive Brewers management outworks Cardinals' brass FRI

Barring an unimaginable collapse, the Milwaukee Brewers will win the National League Central, reach postseason play for the fourth straight year, and reign as the division's top franchise.

Did you see this coming back on May 29?

The Cardinals were 30-22 then with a half-game lead in the division. The Brewers were 27-25 on that date after finally clearing .500 with three straight victories.

Then the Brewers kept winning and the Cardinals did not. The Brewers kept upgrading their roster and the Cardinals did not.

Both teams have absorbed big injury hits. The Cardinals suffering the greatest pain while losing pitching ace Jack Flaherty for 2 ½ months, but former MVP Christian Yelich has been a shell of his former Brewers self while battling back problems.

But this division race was decided in the front offices, not the trainer's room.

Brewers executives David Stearns and Matt Arnold outworked their rivals. They saw an opportunity to win the division and they went for it with owner Mark Attanasio's support.