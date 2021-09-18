Brewers: Adames expected back Monday

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames went through a full workout Friday afternoon and should be back in the Brewers’ lineup Monday, when Milwaukee opens a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.
The shortstop and offensive spark plug has been sidelined since Sept. 5, when he aggravated a left quadriceps muscle that had been bothering him off and on since early August.
Friday marked the first day was eligible to come off the injured list but manager Craig Counsell said the plan is to give Adames two more days in order to make sure this doesn’t become an issue down the stretch or during the postseason.
“He’s doing great,” Counsell said. “He looks good, for sure. He was very active, taking ground balls, running and kind of where you want him to be.
“This is just part of the progression. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s doing really good. The plan right now is one more day of what he just did today tomorrow, a light day on Sunday and then he should be good to go.”
Along with Adames, Avi Garcia also sat out Friday. Counsell gave the outfielder an additional day to recover from back spasms that forced his early exit from Wednesday’s game in Detroit, but expects Garcia to return to action Saturday for game two of the Brewers weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.
Their returns will be a welcome boost for an offense that was held to just a single run during 1-0 and 4-1 losses losses in Detroit.
Up until that point, the offense was clicking despite Adames’ absence. Since losing Adames, Milwaukee has outscored its opponents 39-24, an average of 4.9 runs per game.
Counsell doesn’t seem concerned with the dwindling number of regular-season games that Adames and Garcia may need to get ready for the final stretch.
“We’ve got two weeks of games left,” Counsell said. “That’s a lot of games, a lot of plate appearances.”
Counsell said another member of the team’s injured list, starter Brett Anderson, was also making good progress as he works his way back from a left shoulder contusion that sent him to the injured list on Sept. 2.
The veteran left-hander threw an extended bullpen session prior to Friday’s game and could return to the rotation during the Cardinals series or next weekend, when the Brewers wrap up the home portion of their regular-season schedule with a three-game series against the New York Mets.
“We’re getting him ready to go,” Counsell said. “I’m not sure exactly what day yet, but we’re getting him ready to go.”
A third player, first baseman Rowdy Tellez, is a little further behind. Tellez suffered a strained right patella last Sunday at Cleveland and has yet to resume on-field activities.
Tellez was batting .270 with seven home runs and an .803 OPS in 54 games, and was 7-for-21 with four doubles and an RBI in his last seven games before getting hurt.
His absence cleared room for Daniel Vogelbach to get regular playing time at first base after he missed more than two months with a strained left hamstring.
The Brewers were facing a potentially difficult decision on how to add both players to an eventual postseason roster but the more time Tellez misses, combined with fewer remaining games to get him regular at-bats, could provide a simple solution.
For now, though, Counsell isn’t thinking that far ahead.
“(Tellez) still has an opportunity to play in the regular season,” Counsell said. “But we’re only five days into this so let’s give him some time to heal.”
The Brewers moved a step closer to clinching the NL Central title by continuing their season-long domination of the Cubs on Friday at Milwaukee.
Wong hit a tiebreaking, two-out single during a four-run rally in the eighth inning as Milwaukee beat the Cubs 8-5 on Friday night.
Milwaukee beat the Cubs for the 10th straight time. The Brewers’ only longer winning streak over a single opponent came in 2008 when they won 12 in a row against Pittsburgh.
“We want to get that Central crown,” Wong said. “That NL Central crown is something we’ve talked about since spring training. We’ve believed in each other since spring training, even though people were counting us out. This is something we’ve been pushing for. We’ve been grinding. The boys want to win it. We all want to clinch it here at home. That’s a big thing for us.”