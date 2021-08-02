Brewers: Acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays

MLB note

Moments after the Mets lost to the Reds on Sunday, the organization took another L.

The Mets announced their 2021 draft signings at the 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday, and stud pitcher Kumar Rocker was not one of them.

“This is clearly not the outcome we had hoped for and wish Kumar nothing but success moving forward,” said Mets acting general manager Zack Scott in a statement.

The club will receive the 11th overall pick in next year’s draft in addition to their first-round pick, the latter of which will depend on its standings at the end of the 2021 regular season, as compensation for not signing Rocker.

Rocker, 21, posted a 2.73 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 179 strikeouts across 20 starts this season for Vanderbilt. He will again be eligible for the 2022 draft.

The last time the Mets failed to sign their first-round draft pick was in 1970 for shortstop George Ambrow, who never appeared in a professional game. The loss of Rocker arrived on the heels of the Mets’ 2020 first-round draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong being traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Javier Báez and Trevor Williams.