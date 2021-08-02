Brewers: Acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE — Reliever John Axford’s comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the veteran right-hander started his major league career and had his greatest success.
Milwaukee acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for $1.
Axford hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew. After pitching for Canada in an Olympic qualifier, Axford signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on June 24.
He went 1-0 with an 0.84 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate. Axford struck out 14 batters and allowed three walks and two hits in 10⅔ innings. Opposing batters were hitting just .061 against him.
Although Major League Baseball’s trade deadline was Friday, this move was still allowable because Axford is a minor league player who wasn’t on anyone’s 40-man roster.
“Honestly, I’m still trying to fathom a lot of it,” Axford told MLB.com just after touching down in Milwaukee on Monday morning. “I don’t know if the Brewers were really on my radar at the time of trying to see if getting back to the big leagues again was going to work for me this year, and it pulled together very quickly, so I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I know when I get to the ballpark and see that uniform again, the emotions will start spilling over, that’s for sure.
“This is quite the thing right now. I’m nearly speechless. I’m still trying to figure it all out.”
Axford was moved to the active roster later Monday after left-handed reliever Josh Hader was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.
The Brewers did not specify whether Hader has tested positive or was a close contact. Individuals who test positive are subject to a 10-day quarantine, while close contacts are subject to seven-day absences.
The 38-year-old Axford pitched for the Brewers from 2009-13 and set a team record by collecting 46 saves in 2011. During that 2011 season, Axford had a franchise-record 43 consecutive saves without a blown opportunity.
Axford collected 106 saves during his five-year stint in Milwaukee and ranks second to Dan Plesac (133) on the franchise’s career saves list.
He owns a career record of 38-34 with a 3.86 ERA and 144 saves in 543 games with Milwaukee, St. Louis (2013), Cleveland (2014), Pittsburgh (2014), Colorado (2015), Oakland (2016-17), Toronto (2018) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018).
Axford will wear No. 59, the number he wore during his previous stint with the Brewers. Bench coach Pat Murphy is switching his jersey number from 59 to 00.
The addition of Axford marks the NL Central-leading Brewers’ latest move to boost their bullpen. They acquired left-hander Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers and right-hander John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins on Friday.
MLB note
Moments after the Mets lost to the Reds on Sunday, the organization took another L.
The Mets announced their 2021 draft signings at the 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday, and stud pitcher Kumar Rocker was not one of them.
“This is clearly not the outcome we had hoped for and wish Kumar nothing but success moving forward,” said Mets acting general manager Zack Scott in a statement.
The club will receive the 11th overall pick in next year’s draft in addition to their first-round pick, the latter of which will depend on its standings at the end of the 2021 regular season, as compensation for not signing Rocker.
Rocker, 21, posted a 2.73 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 179 strikeouts across 20 starts this season for Vanderbilt. He will again be eligible for the 2022 draft.
The last time the Mets failed to sign their first-round draft pick was in 1970 for shortstop George Ambrow, who never appeared in a professional game. The loss of Rocker arrived on the heels of the Mets’ 2020 first-round draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong being traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Javier Báez and Trevor Williams.
Reports surfaced last week of the Mets having an issue with Rocker’s physical exam on his right elbow. In addition, the Mets and Rocker’s camp—agent Scott Boras—reportedly could not come to an agreement on a signing bonus lower than the $6 million they requested. The apparent snags in the negotiation made many wonder why the richest owner in baseball in Steve Cohen, with a $16 billion net worth, and his front office were behaving more like the previous ownership regime the Wilpons by letting the fan base down.
Boras released the following statement on Rocker’s health status:
“Kumar Rocker is healthy according to independent medical review by multiple prominent baseball orthopedic surgeons. Immediately upon conclusion of his collegiate season, he had an MRI on both his shoulder and his elbow. When compared with his 2018 MRIs, the medical experts found no significant change.
“Kumar requires no medical attention and will continue to pitch in the regular course as he prepares to begin his professional career.”
Rocker is the only Mets draft pick that the club was unable to sign. Nineteen other players—all college athletes that the Mets signed under slot value to reserve money for Rocker’s $6 million bonus—agreed to terms.
“We’re excited about the players we have signed and look forward to watching them develop and contribute to the organization in the years to come,” Scott said.