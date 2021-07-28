 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brett J McElvaney
0 Comments

Brett J McElvaney

  • 0
Brett McElvaney

Brett J McElvaney, 100 block of 1st Street, Waterford, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News