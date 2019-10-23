Drew Brees says he plans to play Sunday against Arizona unless his form in practice this week does not meet his expectations.
Brees, who spoke after practice on Wednesday, says he is comfortable throwing an NFL ball now that he is more than five weeks out of surgery on his right thumb.
But Brees says he needs to see how accurate and effective he is throwing during competitive team drills this week before he knows for certain that his return is best for the team.
Brees says that technically his thumb won’t be fully healed until he’s three months out of surgery but that a surgically inserted internal brace provides enough support for him to grip the ball firmly now.
With backup QB Teddy Bridgewater filling in, the Saints have won all five games Brees has missed since his injury during New Orleans’ Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.
CHARGERS: Left tackle Russell Okung will make his season debut for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Chicago.
Coach Anthony Lynn announced the decision Wednesday on Okung, who has been out all season recovering from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots.
Okung returned to practice last week with the Chargers (2-5), who have lost three straight with a struggling rushing game. Lynn held Okung out of Los Angeles’ loss at Tennessee last Sunday, and the Chargers still haven’t officially added him to the roster.
Lynn says Okung probably won’t play the entire game against the Bears.
The Chargers have lost starting offensive linemen Mike Pouncey and Forrest Lamp to season-ending injuries in the past month. Trent Scott has been playing left tackle.
CHIEFS: Less than a week after dislocating his right kneecap in last Thursday’s game in Denver, quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked out, threw and practiced Wednesday with his teammates in Kansas City.
Mahomes, who continues to rehabilitate from the injury, was able to “go do a few things” Wednesday afternoon when the Chiefs hit the practice field, Reid announced earlier.
“We’ll just see how he does and evaluate him every day that he’s out there,” Reid said.
Reid added that backup Matt Moore would take a “good percentage” of practice repetitions with the first-team unit, but stopped short of naming Moore the starter for Week 8’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
JETS: The New York Jets are concerned linebacker C.J. Mosley could be dealing with more than just a groin injury.
Mosley played Monday night for the first time since straining his groin in the season opener, but clearly wasn’t 100%.
He lacked his typical burst and had just three assisted tackles in the 33-0 loss to New England.
“Doctors are doing a really deep dive, just trying to figure out where things are coming from,” coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. “It might just be more than the groin. We’re trying to figure all that stuff out.”
Mosley had a spectacular debut with the Jets in the season opener after signing a five-year, $85 million deal in the offseason. He had six tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble, but injured his groin in the third quarter of the 17-16 loss to Buffalo while breaking up a pass in the end zone.
