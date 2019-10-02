ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr., two keys to Atlanta’s lineup who suffered late-season injuries, say they are healthy for the Braves’ NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Acuña’s status for Thursday’s Game 1 was the bigger concern . The 21-year-old outfielder has not played since Sept. 24 due to tightness in his left hip. The injury ended his chase for a rare 40-40 season. He finished with 41 homers and 37 steals.
Freeman has struggled with bone spurs in his right elbow and at one point last month could not straighten his right arm. He returned for Atlanta’s final regular season series at the New York Mets.
Acuña and Freeman played in a simulated game Tuesday. Acuña says he is “back to 100 percent” and Freeman says he felt no pain in the elbow.
Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel will face St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas in Game 1 of the best-of-five series.
