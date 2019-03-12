When Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to the Atlanta clubhouse, Braves star Freddie Freeman playfully told the NL Rookie of the Year there still was work to do.
"You should have kept going," Freeman kidded, "and gone for the cycle."
Acuna went 3 for 3 with a long home run and double off St. Louis opening day starter Miles Mikolas in Atlanta's 5-0 exhibition win Tuesday. Good enough that former Braves great Dale Murphy sheepishly asked Acuna for his autograph, demonstrating the stature the 21-year-old outfielder has achieved after less than a full season in the big leagues.
"I've felt good from the day we started camp, but as the games progressed I've felt even better," Acuna said through a translator. "I think with these last at-bats, just a little extra patience has gone into it. I've had good at-bats even if the results weren't what we would have wanted, but things are progressing quickly and we kind of see the results now."
Acuna hit .293 with 26 home runs in 111 games last year, helping the Braves win the NL East after four straight losing seasons. His three homers are among nine hits in 25 at-bats this spring.
The Braves open the season March 28 at Philadelphia. Last year, Acuna was not brought up to the majors until April 25.
"I've been anxious for the season to start since we got here to camp. I've felt ready, I've been wanting this to happen," he said. "When the season starts is out of my control. All I can control is how I go about my business."
BRAVES: Atlanta sent eight players to the minors on Tuesday, including left-hander Kolby Allard, who was competing for a spot in the rotation.
Allard, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four games, including three starts.
Among other contenders for the No. 5 spot in the rotation are right-handers Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Mike Soroka and Bryse Wilson and left-hander Max Fried.
Allard, left-hander Grant Dayton, catcher Alex Jackson and right-hander Jacob Webb were optioned to Class AAA Gwinnett before Tuesday's game against St. Louis. Three left-handers, Thomas Burrows, Corbin Clouse and Tucker Davidson, were assigned to the minor league camp.
ASTROS: Injured Houston pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene.
The 23-year-old righty made his major league debut in 2017 and went 5-2 with a 5.80 ERA in four starts and 28 relief appearances for the Astros, striking out 69 and walking 31 in 54⅓ innings. He had Tommy John surgery last August and was expected to miss most or all of this season.
METS: Tim Tebow has been reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after hitting .267 with one RBI in eight spring training games.
The 31-year-old outfielder attended big league camp for the second straight year and is expected to start the season at Class AAA Syracuse. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner for 4 for 15 with no extra-base hits in 18 plate appearances during spring training.
Tebow batted .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Class AA Binghamton last year.
YANKEES: It looks like this chapter in Danny Farquhar’s fabulous comeback story is over. The pitcher, who is trying to come back after suffering a brain hemorrhage last season, was among the players who were cut and sent to minor league camp.
Farquhar was a reliever with the White Sox, when on April 20, 2018, he recorded two outs against the Astros and made the trot into the dugout. He then threw up and collapsed. The 32-year old was rushed into emergency surgery.
Farquhar made three appearances for the Yankees this spring with a 27.00 ERA. There was very little chance he would make the Yankees’ major league roster. They have two spots open in their bullpen and with Luis Cessa and Tommy Kahnle both out of minor league options, meaning they would have to go through waivers to be sent to Triple-A, they will likely get them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.