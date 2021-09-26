Braun retires with Brews legacy that includes MVP, drug ban

Braun is the franchise leader in home runs with (352) and second in RBIs (1,154), extra-base hits (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408).

"What was special was his consistency," owner Mark Attanasio said.

The Brewers declined their half of the mutual option in Braun's contract for 2021, paying him a $4 million buyout rather than the $15 million he would have received. Braun flirted with the notion of returning to the Brewers during the 2021 season.

"We discussed it, multiple times," Braun said. "We discussed it throughout the course of the season. Both in July and August, we had pretty serious conversations about it. It never got to the point where like I felt it was imminent."

He was suspended in 2011 for 50 games for violating baseball's drug agreement but the players' association successfully overturned the penalty, persuading arbitratoir Shyam Das that protocols for the chain of custody for the sample were not followed.