Brassworks to perform Christmas concerts

RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks Brass Band of Racine and Kenosha counties, conducted by Douglas Johnson, will perform two "Brass Christmas" concerts.

The first will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave. The second takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.

Program selections will include a number of special brass band arrangements of familiar Christmas songs including "Silver Bells," "The Christmas Song," "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Mary's Boy Child," "O Holy Night," "Mary Did You Know," "Three Kings Swing" and "Ukrainian Bell Carol." A cornet duet by Jim Mertins and Nancy Quist will be featured, as well as cornet solos by Quist and Kevin Velvikis and various flugel horn solos by Eric Weiss.