RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks Brass Band will present it's annual memorial concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Conductor is Douglas Johnson.

The free concert will honor the memory of late past members. The Brassworks was founded in 1988 by Gary King and Ken Norman. The concert will also present the recent winners of the Brassworks Memorial Scholarship Awards (formerly Johnny Hemkes).

Area high school students to be awarded are Rebecca Susmilch of Tremper High School. She will perform "Fantasia for Euphonium and Piano" by Gordon Jacob. Also performing will be Malinda M.J. Madison of Bradford High School playing her French horn solo "Nocturno" by Franz Strauss. Cadin DeLaney of Bradford will play his tuba solo "Adagio and Allegro" by G.P. Telemann.

The Brassworks will perform several brass band selections including "Entry of the Gladiators," a lively march associated with the "Big Top" by Julius Fucik, and two works by James Curnow, "River City Suite" and "Appalachian Mountain Folk Song Suite." Next will be a powerful original composition by Kevin Houben entitled "Lake of the Moon." It contains fragments of oriental music and South American rhythms. Also to be performed is Evard Grieg's "The Last Spring" transcribed by James Curnow and Jan de Haan"s "A Sunrise Impression."